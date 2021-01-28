IIT Madras Is Hiring For 10 Vacancies, Salaries Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is accepting applications from meritorious candidates for 10 vacancies for a project titled Centre for Programmable Photonic Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), available at the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Things to know:

Selected candidates will initially be engaged for a period of one year, which may be extended up to five years, based on their performance.

Based on the qualifications of the candidates and the post for which they are selected, a monthly salary of Rs 21,500 to Rs 1,50,000 will be paid.

There are 10 vacancies available, which include — one for Chief Technology Officer (CTO), three for Senior Project Officers, five for Project Associates, and one for Junior Research Fellow.

Once the application form is submitted no edits will be possible.

Candidates must only submit one application form per position, if multiple applications are received from a candidate for the same post, the candidature will be liable to be rejected.

All correspondence will be via e-mail and therefore it is imperative that candidates mention their functioning e-mail addresses while submitting their applications.

The last date on which candidates must submit the application form is 29 January 2021.

Qualification and Eligibility

If applying for the CTO position, candidates applying must hold a Ph.D in engineering or science with three years experience or MTech, ME or MS with six years experience.

The salary for the CTO position will be Rs 1,50,000.

Those candidates applying for the Senior Project Officer will have to have an

MTech, ME or MS in relevant disciplines with specialisation in Microelectronics and VLSI Technology, Applied Physics or Photonics (or) Master’s Degree in Science with 60 per cent or 6.5 CGPA with two years experience in relevant areas. Those selected for this position will be offered Rs 35,000 as a monthly salary.

If applying for the Project Associate position, candidates must have a BTech, BE, AMIE or Master’s degree in science with 60 per cent or 6.5 CGPA and above. GATE qualification would be desirable.

Project Associates will draw a salary of Rs 21,500 per month.

Those candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellow position must possess

a BTech or BE in engineering (or) Master’s Degree in science or management with 60 per cent or 6.5 CGPA and above, with two years experience in microelectronics and/or photonics industry or research lab. Junior Research Fellows will draw a salary of Rs 31,000 per month.

How to apply?

Eligible applicants would require to register and apply online to submit their application form.

For more details click here.

If there is any issue with respect to submission of the application form, please write to: recruitment@imail.iitm.ac.in / icsrrecruitment@iitm.ac.in or contact: 044 – 22578357.