Bhabha Atomic Centre Announces 63 Vacancies with Monthly Salary up to Rs 78,800

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Radiation Medicine Research Centre (RMRC) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 63 vacancies.
Things to know:
- Applications for the various BARC vacancies are being accepted online.
- There are a total of 63 vacancies that need to be filled.
- The vacancies include medical officer, technical officer, pharmacist, scientific assistant, and also stipendiary trainee positions.
- Selected candidates can earn an entry level monthly salary up to Rs 78,800.
- Each position has its own requirements and age limit, those keen on applying must go through the official notification before applying.
- Online applications are being accepted from 21 January 2021 until 15 February 2021.
- If you wish to apply, click here to access the application form.
- Candidates need to make only one submission for one post.
- Depending on the post being applied for, an application fee will be levied, do check the same before submission of the application form.
- Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance.
- The application form will be considered submitted only once the application fee is paid in full.
How to apply?
- Candidates who are eligible to apply for the vacancies would be required to submit online applications on the BARC website before 15 February 2021.
- Click here to access the application form.
- Mere fulfilling of requirements, as laid down in the advertisement, does not qualify a candidate to be called for a written test or physical assessment test/interview.
- No correspondence will be entertained with candidates not selected.
- Candidates will be shortlisted for a Physical Assessment/Written Test/Skill Test/Interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online applications. They must ensure that such information is true. If at any stage or at the time of interview, it is found that the information given by them or any claim made by them in their online application is false, their candidature will be liable to be rejected, and also liable for any other appropriate action as deemed fit.
For all further details, click here.