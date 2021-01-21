BEL Opens 19 Project Engineer Vacancies; Offers Salaries Upto Rs 50,000

Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) is looking to fill 19 vacancies for the position of Project Engineer at its Bengaluru unit.

Things to know

The recruitment drive is for vacancies at Bharat Electronics Limited’s K-FON Project of Missile Systems SBU in Bengaluru.

Candidates who are selected will be posted at various sites or districts across Kerala.

Those applying must make note of the fact that this role requires extensive travel across the state.

Selected candidates will be engaged initially for a period of one year, which may be extended up to a maximum of four years.

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs 35,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 for the first, second, third year and fourth year of the contract, respectively.

Candidates applying for this position will have to pay Rs 500 at the time of submission of the application form.

Who can apply?

Candidates applying for the position must have a Bachelor degree in Electronic or Technology.

The degree should have been obtained in first class.

Candidates must have a minimum of two years of post-qualification experience in OF cables, mounting accessories and their specifications, usage, and so on, and work experience in the telecom industry, of which a minimum of one year of experience should be in the supervision of Ariel OF installation.

As on 01.01.2021, the candidate must not be over the age of 28.

Once selected, shortlisted candidates will have to provide all certificates for verification.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for the virtual interview.

The names of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be available on the BEL website.

Shortlisted candidates may download the interview call letter and comply with the instructions therein.

Do note that call letters will be sent through email only.

The results of the final selection will be available on BEL website.

Important dates

Applications open on 20 January 2021

Last date for application submission is 4 February 2021

Do note: Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.

For any queries, you can write to hrmr@bel.co.in and click here to access the official notification.

Promotion

(Edited by Divya Sethu)