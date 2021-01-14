IIM, IIT Alumni Launch Rs. 5 Crore Scholarships for JEE, UPSC & NEET Preparations

The National Level Common Entrance Exam (NLCEE) is an entrance examination to search for talented candidates, extend maximum support to the unprivileged and provide scholarships to the deserving candidates, so that more and more students can fulfil their dream of having a better education.

Organised by IITians, NITians and IIMsians, NLCEE 2021 will provide scholarships worth Rs 5 crore to deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Things to know about the scholarship

Students of Class 9 to 12 and graduates are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

The online examination to determine whether a student is eligible for the scholarship or not will be held between 21 to 25 January 2021.

While 100 underprivileged students will be awarded scholarships, more than 5000 awards and prizes will be given to deserving students.

The prizes consist of android mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

Coaching will also be provided to 100 underprivileged and deserving students who will be selected based on a written examination that NLCEE will conduct.

The top 5,000 students will also receive an e-certificate.

The examination will consist of 50 questions and will be held for a duration of one hour.

Each correct answer will carry four marks and negative marking of one will be attached to each wrong answer.

While girls would have to pay Rs 50 to appear for the exam, this fee for boys is Rs 100.

Who can apply?

Students planning to take admissions in online/offline coaching for their competitive exam preparation like JEE, NEET, State Engineering, UPSC, Banking, Railways, Defense, etc. can apply for this scholarship.

The participants for the exam are the students studying in Classes 9 to 12, 12th Pass and graduates.

Students can directly apply through the website or through the NLCEE mobile app.

