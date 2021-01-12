Here’s Your Chance to Become an Entrepreneur With The Better India & The Better Home

The journey of an entrepreneur is like being on a roller coaster – there are several ups and downs that come with it. It is often said that not everyone can sink their teeth into being an entrepreneur. If you have been toying with the idea but have been unsure of how to go about it, here’s your chance.

The Better India, Asia’s largest positive news and stories platform, reaching over 60 million people every month along with The Better Home is inviting applications for a ‘resident entrepreneur’ to work directly with the CEO, Dhimant Parekh, in building and “better”-ing the company with only one goal in mind — large scale positive impact.

Things to know

In being a part of this programme you will get an insider view on how to start-up, keep going and keep growing.

You will get a chance to work with the founders and understand from them first-hand the challenges and high points of being an entrepreneur.

Be involved in making decisions for the vertical you are a part of.

This will be a four-month-long programme, after which the candidate might be absorbed into the company, depending on their performance during that period.

Candidates chosen for this position will also receive a salary, which will be disclosed later.

This position also allows for remote working.

There are two positions that are being advertised for, so hurry and apply now.

How to apply?

To apply for this position, click here and fill the form. Once you fill in the online application form, you will be shortlisted by the team and have two more rounds of interviews, both with the CEO’s office.

In case of any further query, please reach out to Dhimant at d.parekh@thebetterindia.com.