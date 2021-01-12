Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
Here’s Your Chance to Become an Entrepreneur With The Better India & The Better Home

Here’s Your Chance to Become an Entrepreneur With The Better India & The Better Home

A Resident Entrepreneur Programme is being offered by The Better India and The Better Home. Read on for more details on how to apply.

Promotion
Ad Banner

The journey of an entrepreneur is like being on a roller coaster – there are several ups and downs that come with it. It is often said that not everyone can sink their teeth into being an entrepreneur. If you have been toying with the idea but have been unsure of how to go about it, here’s your chance.

The Better India, Asia’s largest positive news and stories platform, reaching over 60 million people every month along with The Better Home is inviting applications for a ‘resident entrepreneur’ to work directly with the CEO, Dhimant Parekh, in building and “better”-ing the company with only one goal in mind — large scale positive impact.

Things to know

Do you want to be an entrepreneur?
  • In being a part of this programme you will get an insider view on how to start-up, keep going and keep growing.
  • You will get a chance to work with the founders and understand from them first-hand the challenges and high points of being an entrepreneur.
  • Be involved in making decisions for the vertical you are a part of.
  • This will be a four-month-long programme, after which the candidate might be absorbed into the company, depending on their performance during that period.
  • Candidates chosen for this position will also receive a salary, which will be disclosed later.
  • This position also allows for remote working.
  • There are two positions that are being advertised for, so hurry and apply now.

How to apply?

To apply for this position, click here and fill the form. Once you fill in the online application form, you will be shortlisted by the team and have two more rounds of interviews, both with the CEO’s office.

Promotion
Ad Banner

In case of any further query, please reach out to Dhimant at d.parekh@thebetterindia.com.

Promotion
Ad Banner

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
Before you go...

We have a favor to ask.

Our teams put in a lot of effort to create the content you love at The Better India.

The Better Home is a range of safe and eco-friendly home cleaners by The Better India. We put out curated content on our Instagram account- green living hacks, green innovations, leading a no-tox life and heroes in the sustainability space.

It would help us if you can follow our Instagram handle and spread the word around.