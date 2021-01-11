IIT Tirupati Opens Recruitment for 24 Vacancies With Salary up to Rs 2,11,500

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati is looking to recruit for various staff vacancies and has placed an advertisement for the same. Some of the positions being recruited for include, executive engineer, assistant executive engineer, technical officer, medical officer, deputy librarian, horticulture officer, junior technical superintendent, junior technician, and deputy registrar.
Things to know:
- There are a total of 24 vacancies available.
- Selected candidates will be paid a salary of up to Rs 2,11,500, based on their qualifications and experience.
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions via the official website on or before 29 January 2021.
- An online application fee of Rs 200 needs to be paid at the time of submitting the application form.
Available positions at IIT Tripati
- One Executive Engineer (Civil) vacancy for candidates with a Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology in Civil Engineering along with eight years of relevant experience is available.
- Two Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies at IIT Tirupati are available for candidates with Bachelor of Engineer or Bachelor of Technology Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering along with eight years relevant experience or Master in Engineering or Master in Technology in Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering along with five years of relevant experience.
- Three Technical Officer vacancies are available for candidates—with a Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Technology or Master in Science in CSE, EC, IT, Software Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering or Master in Engineering or Master of Technology in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering—with five years of relevant experience.
- One vacancy for Medical Officer for candidates with an MBBS degree with three years relevant experience is available.
- One vacancy for Deputy Librarian for candidates with Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Master’s degree in Library Science, Information Science or documentation is available.
- One vacancy for a Horticulture Officer is available for candidates with Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Technology in horticulture with eight years’ experience or Master of Science in horticulture with five years’ experience.
- Three Junior Technical Superintendent vacancies are available for candidates with a Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Technology or Master of Science Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or Physics with five years relevant experience.
- Four Junior Technician vacancies are available for candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry, BSC, BCA or Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Network Technology or Information Technology.
- One Deputy Registrar vacancy is available for candidates with a postgraduate degree and relevant experience.
- Two Assistant Registrar vacancies are available for candidates with a postgraduate degree and relevant experience.
- One Junior Hindi Assistant vacancy is available for candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Hindi and relevant experience.
- Four Junior Assistant vacancies are available for candidates with a First-class Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer operations.
How to apply?
- Click here to view and submit the application form for the IIT Tirupati vacancies.
- Candidates applying need to check and ascertain that they are eligible for the position.
- Candidates are required to scan and upload certificates and other documents as asked by the institute.
- A separate application form needs to be filled for each vacancy being applied for.
- If you have any query pertaining to the process, please reach out to recruitment@iittp.ac.in.
