Andhra Cop Uses 20% of Monthly Salary to Feed, Clothe 1000 Elderly and The Needy

“Many elderly and poor people come to the police station to file their complaints about robbery and family issues. As a policeman, I can solve these problems but what about their real troubles of not having food to eat, money to buy their medicines or even clothes,” wondered K Krishna Murthy, Head Constable at a police station in Parvatipuram town of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

It was this poignant question that made Krishna help over a thousand people in the past three years with his meagre salary of Rs 45,000.

The 55-year-old admits to losing sleep over the people’s problems. “At night, I stayed awake wondering how I could help the needy,” he says and adds, “When I was a kid, I saw my parents and grandparents helping the poor with whatever they had.”

But it was his father who eventually led him down this philanthropic path. “In 2017, my father suggested that I help the villagers by setting aside a part of my salary. He said — ‘Even if one has no job, the desire to help those in need will always ensure you find the money to make it possible’,” recalls the police officer.

From then on, Krishna sets aside Rs 10,000 a month, to provide food, medicines and clothes to the needy. For the elderly, he provides a doorstep service of providing these essentials.

After working long hours at the police station, Krishna shops for essentials. He has a goal of helping at least 30 poor people every month. “On priority, I get the medicine and clothes for the elderly, as most of them are abandoned by their kids. The smile on their faces while receiving the essentials makes my day,” he says.

Speaking of Krishna’s efforts, Saraswathi Rao, one of the many beneficiaries says, “I don’t have kids, but Krishna comes home and helps me. He brings me food, medicines and blankets to keep my husband and me warm. If I am unwell, he takes me to the hospital as well.”

The 69-year-old further adds, “I used to feel bad that I don’t have any kids but after Krishna’s arrival into our lives, has changed my perception. I love him as my son.”

Krishna’s colleagues are also proud of their teammate. Superintendent of Police, Raja Kumari, says, “Krishna is magnanimous and a kind human being. Many have the misconception that police officers are rude, but Krishna is changing this perception as he helps the needy. He also made other police officers think about helping the needy in small ways. Our police station has felicitated him for his acts of kindness. He is the epitome of a humanitarian police officer.”

Books to kids

Apart from lending a helping hand to the needy, Krishna also distributes books to students on certain birthdays and important dates. He explains, “On birthdays of prominent leaders, such as Dr. Abdul Kalam, Swami Vivekananda, Mother Teresa and Dr. B R Ambedkar, I distribute books. Reading their autobiographies, I hope these kids wish to become good humanitarians. This exercise also motivates them to read and I also tell their parents to encourage them to read at home as it improves vocabulary and promotes stronger analytical thinking.”

Krishna’s acts of kindness have already sparked a million more, as many kids, after reading the books he buys them and watching him helping the needy, have started collecting money to help him. He says, “I never forced a single person to help me, but seeing children collecting money in their piggy banks for this cause, I feel proud. My small initiative has encouraged the next generation to think about society and help the needy.”

