UGC Invites Applications for Free Online Course on Digital Marketing. Details Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is conducting a free online course on ‘Digital Marketing’ for those keen on pursuing the same.

Things to know

• This course is being offered through UGC’s Inter-University Centre CEC on the SWAYAM platform.

• UGC is offering a total of 78 undergraduate and 46 postgraduate non-engineering courses on the platform at present.

• This free online course is being offered in collaboration with the Panjab University, Chandigarh.

• The course will be conducted by Dr Tejinderpal Singh from Panjab University. Dr Singh holds a postgraduate degree from University Business School, Panjab University Chandigarh and Doctorate from Punjabi University Patiala.

What does the UGC course entail?

• This is a 15-week-long online course in which participants will be provided with a basic understanding of the fundamentals of digital marketing and also aims at inculcating the skills of digital marketing among students.

• The course has been designed to build a conceptual foundation of digital marketing and to develop the students’ skills to plan, implement, and monitor digital marketing campaigns in a globalised environment.

Participants will be introduced to the following topics:

• Introduction to digital marketing and its significance

• Traditional marketing vs digital marketing

• Digital marketing process

• Website planning and development

• Understanding domain and Webhosting

• Introduction to search engine optimisation

• Email marketing

• Designing and monitoring search campaigns

• Designing and monitoring video campaigns

• Google analytics: introduction and significance

• Monitoring traffic behavior and preparing reports, etc.

Important dates

Duration of the course – 15 weeks

Course begins – 4 January 2021

Course ends – 30 April 2021

Exam date – 9 May 2021

Enrolment ends – 28 February 2021

Books and References for the UGC Course

1. The Art of Digital Marketing: The Definitive Guide to Creating Strategic, Targeted, and Measurable Online Campaigns by Ian Dodson, Wiley; 1st edition (2016)

2. Digital Marketing For Dummies by Ryan Deiss and Russ Henneberry, For Dummies

If you are keen on enrolling for this, please click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)