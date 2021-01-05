IIT JEE Advanced, JEE Main, CBSE Board Exams, NEET 2021: Time Table & Topper Tips

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, dates of major examinations were rescheduled.

If you will be appearing for these competitive exams—such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 or 12 exam, Engineering entrance test Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2021), and the medical entrance exam National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021)—then read on to find the revised dates and schedule, along with a little advice from toppers.

CBSE board exam

The board examination for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be conducted from 4 May 2021 until 10 June 2021.

The schools have been asked to start conducting practical examinations from 1 March 2021.

The final schedule and date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 have not been released by CBSE yet.

In light of how 2020 has passed, the government has also reduced the CBSE board examination syllabus for 2021 by almost 30 per cent.

The results of these examinations will be declared by or before 15 July 2021.

Himashmita Nath, who topped her Class 12 in Science, says, “The trick is to revise daily — whatever I was taught in school, I made sure I went through it again at home.” She also says that sticking to a very strict routine or time table could lead to a burn out and advises on working on your individual pace. “Even with 30 per cent of their syllabus cut, students should make sure they get at least two to three revisions done before they appear for the exams,” she says.

JEE Advanced 2021

The JEE Advanced 2021 exam dates will be announced on 7 January 2021. On the same day, the Education Minister will also make an announcement about the eligibility criteria for admissions.

Taran Singh, an IIT-Madras alumnus who is the founder of Melvano—an Artificial Intelligence-based smart learning platform for students to help them crack their entrance exams—urges aspirants to draw up an ‘opportunity’ and ‘threat’ list. The opportunity list has all the high-scoring topics and the ones you have prepared well for. Whereas the threat list is where you need to work more. To understand how this will help in your preparation, click here to read what he says.

Deepanshu Jindal, who secured an All India Rank of 1 in the 2016 JEE Mains examination shares the importance of attempting mock papers, and adds, “It was through practice that I found I was able to do chemistry faster than the other subjects and thus my method was to get done with it first and then spend some extra time in solving mathematics problems.” For more such tips from Deepanshu, click here to access the entire article.

NEET 2021

The registration form to apply for NEET 2021 has been released as on 10 December 2020.

The registration link will remain active until the first week of January 2021 and thereafter the admit cards will be issued in April 2021.

The exam is likely to be conducted in the first week of May 2021.

Sakshi Kumari, a third-year medical student, who has cleared the NEET examination, advises others about preparing for Biology. She says, “The strategy for Biology is to go through the entire syllabus and solve around 10 past year question papers.” To read more tips for NEET from Sakshi and other toppers, click here.

