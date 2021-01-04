The School of International Biodesign (SiB) — jointly operated by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi — is currently inviting candidates to apply for a one-year fellowship. SiB is an innovation program implemented by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India at AIIMS, New Delhi and IIT-Delhi.

The programme being offered is called iFellowship 2021, wherein fellows will spend time at AIIMS to observe and identify unmet clinical needs. Subsequently, they will work together to develop solutions and medical device innovations.

Selected candidates will be onboarded for one year, starting from March 2021. Apart from that, the candidates will be eligible for a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month, and will receive travel and medical coverage.

Who can apply?

According to the official notification, candidates passionate about entrepreneurship and innovation, and those who are motivated to work in a team to create social impact, will be suitable for the fellowship. It is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate candidates of Medicine, Engineering, Business, and Design backgrounds.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Read through the official notification and click ‘Register Now’ at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: Register yourself as a user to access the application form.

Interested candidates must submit the applications before 25 January 2021, and shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview in February.

Selected iFellows will be mentored by experts from AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi, MedTech Industry, various startups, as well as reputed hospitals. The program also offers post-fellowship support to promising innovators by allowing them to work at AIIMS.

