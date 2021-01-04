BEL Announces 55 Vacancies with Salaries Upto Rs. 2 Lakh: Eligibility & Application

Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) is conducting a recruitment drive and looking to fill 55 vacancies.
Things to know
- The vacancies available at BEL are that of Trainee Engineer I, Project Engineer I, Senior Assistant Engineer, and Director.
- Selected candidates will be engaged on a contractual basis, and will be paid a salary of up to Rs 2,18,000 based on their qualifications, experience and the post for which they are selected.
- There are five different verticals that have vacancies and the last date for applying for these positions vary.
- The number of vacancies may be increased or decreased as per the requirement.
- Those applying for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer roles must be willing to relocate to Bengaluru and also be open to travelling for work.
- All these BEL positions are contractual in nature and candidates applying for these positions must be Indian nationals.
Details of vacancies
- There are nine vacancies for the Trainee Engineer I position. To apply for this position, candidates must have completed BE/B. Tech /B.Sc Engineering (4 Years) in Aerospace Engineering. The last date for applying to this position is 6 January 2021. For this position, the contract will be for one year, which may be extended further.
- There are four Project Engineer I vacancies available. Candidates who wish to apply for this position must have the following qualification — BE / B. Tech/ B.Sc. Engineering (4 Years) /ME/M.Tech in Aerospace Engineering. The last date for applying to this position is 6 January 2021. For this position, the contract will be for two years, which may be extended further.
- If you wish to apply for either of these two vacancies, please click here for further details.
- There are six vacancies for the position of Project Engineer I. To apply for this vacancy, candidates should have completed a full time course in B.E./B.Tech (Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication) with First Class for General/ Other Backward Class / Economically Weaker Section candidates and Pass Class for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities Candidates. Those who wish to apply for this position must do so on or before 16 January 2021. For further details on this position, click here.
- There are 30 Senior Assistant Engineer vacancies and candidates applying for this position must have the following qualifications, Ex-servicemen retired/serving officers retiring shortly from Navy/ Air Force/ Army / personnel with three years Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in Electronics/Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Telecommunication/ Communication/ Tele-communication/Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical discipline in the rank of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO). This is also a contractual position, with a duration of five years, and can be extended further. Those applying for this position must do so on or before 16 January 2021. For further details, click here.
- There are five Senior Assistant Engineer vacancies and to apply, candidates must have the following qualifications — Ex-servicemen retired/serving officers retiring shortly from Navy / Air Force/ Army/ personnel with three years Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in Electronics/Electronics and Communication /Electronics and Telecommunication/ Communication/ Telecommunication/Electrical and Electronics/ Electrical discipline in the rank of Joint Commissioned Officer (JCO. The position is contractual in nature for five years and can be further extended. Applications must be sent in on or before 16 January 2021. For further details please click here.
- There is one position of Director (Human Resources) at BEL that is also advertised for. Candidates applying for this position must be at least 45 years of age and should be a graduate from a recognised University/ Institute with a good academic record. Having a Post Graduate Diploma or Degree in Personnel Management/ Human Resource Management or Masters in Business Administration (MBA)/ Post Graduate Diploma/ Programme in Management (PGDM/ PGPM) from a recognised University/ Institute, will be desirable. This appointment will be made for a period of five years. The last date by which applications must be sent in for this position is 24 February 2021. For more details on this role, click here.
