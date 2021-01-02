You Can Complete This Free Certificate Course by ISRO in 11 Days. Get Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from students, researchers and professionals for a free online certificate course on Geo-processing using Python.

Things to know

This course will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will be awarded a certificate from ISRO.

The course is scheduled to be conducted online from 18 to 29 January 2021 for a duration of 11 days.

Participants are required to have a good internet connection and a working device to be able to participate in the course.

The course aims to equip participants with the knowledge to read and understand information that one derives through satellite imagery.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to write a program in Python and also read, write and process different raster formats, vector formats, visualise geospatial data in form of maps, images, and so on.

There is no course fee for attending this programme.

There are limited seats for this programme and registrations will be on a first-come-first-serve basis only.

All the course study material like lecture slides, video recorded lectures, open source software and handouts of demonstrations, etc. will be made available through online classes.

Video lectures will also be uploaded on the ‘e-class’, accessible on this link.

What will you learn?

Overview of GIS and different geospatial data types

Overview of Python programming using

Introduction anaconda and Jupyter notebook

Raster data processing, resampling and analysis

Vector data processing and analysis

Geo-spatial data visualisation on the web

Familiarisation to various open source geospatial data processing libraries

Eligibility criteria

While the programme is open to all, it would be most beneficial for the following candidates:

Final year undergraduate or postgraduate students

Technical or scientific staff of Central or State government

Faculty or researchers from university or institutions

To apply for this programme, click here. To access the official brochure for this programme, click here.

For any further queries that you might have, you can reach out to Course Coordinator, Ravi Bhandari at 0135-2524108 or e-mail him at ravi.bhandari@irs.gov.in.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)