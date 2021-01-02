No Driver’s License to Ride This Electric Bike That Goes 100 KM on One Charge

In keeping with the ‘eco’ wave that is sweeping across the country, a Hyderabad-based startup named Atumobile has launched an electric bike that can go 100 kilometers on a single charge. Its user does not need a driver’s license either as it is a low-speed motorcycle that has been certified by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

“It is a product of three years of hard work and a vision to introduce a sustainable way to commute. The bike is called ATUM 1.0 and it is a vehicle suited to address the wants and requirements of Indian customers because it is cost-effective and stylish,” says Vamsi Gaddam, the founder of Atumobile.

The inspiration behind ATUM 1.0

In 2011, after completing his Business Management degree from Purdue University, USA, Vamsi returned to Hyderabad to work in his family business — Visaka Industries Ltd.

“The 40-year old business is involved in construction and architecture. But, after I joined it and took the position of Joint Managing Director, I wanted to introduce sustainable construction concepts. So, after extensive research and development, we launched ATUM, a solar-panel integrated roofing system. Visaka Industries also partnered with some textile manufacturers in Nagpur to upcycle PET bottles into a thread which can be used to stitch clothes,” says Vamsi.

While wondering about what field they could venture into next, Vamsi decided to choose Electric Vehicles (EV) because the market for it was growing.

Bike specifications

It took three years for Vamsi and his team of 10 engineers to develop the ATUM 1.0. Once the design and specifications were finalised, a few prototypes were made and given for testing.

The ATUM 1.0 is a performance-oriented bike that is designed like a vintage cafe-racer bike. It weighs 35 kilograms but has a sturdy build and goes at a maximum speed of 25 km/ hour. The bikes come with a two-year warranty and are perfect for teens, adults, and veterans.

It is powered by a 48Volt 250 Watt lithium-ion battery pack, that charges in just under four hours. Besides offering a range of 100 kilometers in one full charge, the bike’s battery pack is compact and can be removed, making it easier to charge. The bike also has a digital display where the user can check the battery level, the speed and the number of kilometres covered.

Promotion

Prakash Choudhary, a well-known YouTuber, who tests and reviews two-wheelers, tried out the ATUM 1.0 early in October 2020. He said that it is a unique design introduced to the Indian market, and the Electric Bike resembles a regular motorcycle in “every way except for the speed”.

“My favourite part of the bike is the tube-wheels that are thick and suitable for Indian roads. The bike has a storage box in the front, and the wheels are equipped with disc brakes which are usually found in motorcycles,” says Prakash.

Currently, Atumobile has received 300 bookings from across India including states like Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Vamsi says, “The bikes are manufactured at a production unit in Telangana, and the unit has a capacity of producing 250-300 bikes every day. Large-scale manufacturing will begin depending on consumer demand. The bike is currently priced at Rs 50,000 and is available for booking through Atumobile’s online portal.”

If you wish to pre-book the ATUM 1.0, deliveries of which will begin in mid January 2020, you can do so through their website by paying an advance of Rs 3000. Vamsi adds that the final payment will be collected a few days before the delivery of the product which will be intimated via email or phone.

To know more about the product, you can visit their official website.