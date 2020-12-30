Chennai Startup Designs First-of-its-kind Online Course To Train EV Engineers

The Electric Vehicle (EV) market in India is expected to rise exponentially by 2027, according to a report by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). The findings suggest that the demand for EVs, EV batteries and public charging infrastructure will also increase.

Owing to this boom, in the next decade, the need for engineers to develop such technology will also understandably rise.

Currently, the academic courses specialising in this field are few, and most engineering graduates in India are equipped with theoretical knowledge but there is less focus on the practical understanding of EVs.

To bridge this gap, and to equip future engineers with a stronger understanding of EVs, a Chennai-based startup named Skill Lync is offering a postgraduate course in Electric Vehicle Design and Simulation.

“The curriculum is focussed on what Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) seek. It is a course that trains engineers on all the essential engineering concepts using simulations and tools that are used by top OEMs to design EVs,” says Suryanarayanan P, the co-founder of Skill Lync.

The EDX Engine

Founded in 2018, Skill Lync was started by two mechanical engineers — Suryanarayanan P and Sarangarajan V, who believed that in India engineers are taught based on a syllabus that is outdated and that is why most of them are not placed in core-level jobs.

“In 2011, we met during our Masters in the University of Wisconsin, USA. During our time there we both agreed that teaching abroad had a practical approach with a focus on what the industry required from engineers. This landed us in jobs through which we could earn $100,000 annually,” says Suryanarayanan, adding that in 2014 the duo decided to return to India and start their venture.

Focussing on the skill-gap that prevailed among Indian engineering students, the following year, they worked on a curriculum for mechanical engineering students that taught technical computing concepts. They wanted to implement this in various engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu. But, this venture did not pick up as they expected it to.

In 2016, with the same curriculum, the duo launched a YouTube channel named ‘EDX Engine’, where they uploaded videos explaining engineering concepts such as fluid dynamics, design, multibody dynamics, vehicle dynamics and more.

“For the first year, it was primarily both of us making these videos and teaching these concepts. Then, in 2017, we onboarded more instructors who were industry experts and expanded from teaching only mechanical students to others like electrical engineering, chemical engineering and more,” says Suryanarayanan.

Promotion

Finally, in 2018, the duo officially registered Skill Lync as a startup that offers hands-on approach courses for Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Computer Science Engineering students in India and across the world.

About the EV course

In March 2020, the company decided to launch postgraduate diploma courses on EV, owing to a rise in the number of companies venturing into the market.

“In the next 10 years, India has a great potential to evolve in the EV field and for us to keep that momentum going, there needs to be more talent in the country. Apart from that, it is also an opportunity for engineering students to upskill and get placed in jobs,” says Suryanarayanan.

Providing details about the eight-month course, Suryanarayanan says that most of the curriculum is pre-recorded and provided online. “The course starts with an introduction to hybrid EVs, their control, drive, and understanding using Matlab and Simulink software. When a student requires one-on-one guidance they can reach out to one of the 60 support engineers associated with the platform,” he says.

The startup offers full-time and part-time courses and charges Rs 2,75,000 as fees for both. Apart from online classes, there are also physical classes being provided in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Suryanarayanan adds that there is also an EMI option available for students.

Suryanarayanan claims that till date, two batches have started and 800 participants have registered for the course. From the first batch, more than 300 students have been placed in various companies across the country.

If you wish to know more about the programs Skill Lync offers, you can visit their website or call on 9809805252.