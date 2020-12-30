IIT Bhubaneswar Recruiting 32 Non-Teaching Vacancies; Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar has released various notifications inviting eligible candidates to apply for non-teaching positions. There are a total of 32 vacant posts, and the positions available are that of Principal Network Engineer, Assistant Registrar, Sports Officer, Staff Nurse and so on.

Interested candidates can apply online, and those selected will be eligible for a salary up to Rs. 2,09,200 per month, based on the position they are selected for and their experience.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit IIT Bhubaneswar’s career page and select the position you wish to apply for.

Step 2: Read through the official advertisements to know the eligibility criteria.

Step 3: Select ‘Apply Now’ against the position you are interested in.

Step 4: Register yourself as a new user using your email address.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, which include educational and experience certificates.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, and the last date to apply online is 15 January, 2021.

Important: Candidates are also required to print out their application forms and submit hard copies to the Institute via speed post before 29 January, 2021.

Before applying, candidates are required to go through the official notification to know the eligibility criteria, age limit, and salary range.

Vacant posts:

1.Principal Network Engineer

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate of B.Tech/BE in Computer Science and Engineering Or Electronics Engineering.

Candidates must have experience in large database/data-mining applications.

2. Assistant Registrar

Vacancies: 2

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a master’s degree in Finance and Accounts with a sound knowledge of MS office applications like Word, Excel, Access, Powerpoint, Tally etc.

3. Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with at least six years of experience in civil works as an engineer.

4. Network Administrator

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: A graduate of BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering or Information Technology.

Or

PG diploma in computer science.

The candidate must have CCNA/ CCNP certifications and good communication skills.

5. System Administrator

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: A graduate of BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering or Information Technology.

Or

PG diploma in computer science.

6. Programmer

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: A graduate of BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering or Information Technology.

Or

PG diploma in computer science.

Experience: Development of ERP/IMS/Software systems.

7. Sports Officer

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a master’s degree in Physical Education / Sports Sciences with a minimum of 55%, and should have specialised in playing at least one sport such as hockey, football, badminton or cricket.

8. Private Secretary

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with at least five years of working experience as Personal Assistant with excellent proficiency in the English language.

9. System Manager

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology with a minimum of 65%.

The applicant should have at least 10 years of experience in the same field.

10. Junior Hindi Officer

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a master’s degree in Hindi with English as a subject.

OR

A master’s degree in English with Hindi as a subject.

OR

Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subjects.

11. Staff Nurse (Male)

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed the examination held by the Nursing Council with a three-year course in General Nursing and Midwifery.

12. Junior Technical Superintendent

Vacancies: 3

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate of M.Sc in Physics/Chemistry/Geology.

OR

B.Tech/ B.E in Civil or Mechanical engineering.

13. Physical Training Instructor

Vacancies: 2

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a master’s degree in Physical Education / Sports Sciences with a minimum of 55% and should have specialised in playing at least one sport such as hockey, football, badminton or cricket.

14. Associate System Administrator

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate of B.Sc. in Computer Science or Information Technology with a minimum of 65%.

OR

BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering or Information Technology with a minimum of 65%.

15. Associate Network Administrator

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate of B.Sc. in Computer Science or Information Technology.

OR

BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering or Information Technology.

16. Web Developer

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate of B.Sc. in Computer Science or Information Technology with hands-on experience in HTML5, CSS3, Ajax and other web development technologies.

17. Junior Technician

Vacancies: 5

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate of B.E or B.Tech in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronic engineering.

Knowledge in repairing and handling computer applications, electronic instruments is necessary.

18. Junior Laboratory Assistant

Vacancies: 4

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate of B.Sc with Physics or Chemistry with two years of relevant experience in laboratories of any reputed Engineering/Technical Institute.

19. Junior Assistant

Vacancies: 3

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates with any bachelor’s degree and computer knowledge can apply. They must have a typing speed equivalent to 40 words per minute and proficiency in office applications like Word, Excel, Powerpoint along with two years of relevant experience.

To know more, visit the official website.