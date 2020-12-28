ISRO Invites Applications for 61 Vacancies, Salary of Upto Rs 90,000

ISRO invites online applications for 61 vacancies for Scientists or Engineers. Read on to know eligibility criteria and more details.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting online applications to fill 61 different vacancies. To apply for Scientist or Engineer SD and SC positions, here’s what you need to know.

Things to know

All applications will be accepted only online.

Out of the 61 vacancies, 19 vacancies are for Scientist or Engineer SD, the qualifications required for which are PhD in physics, aerospace, atmospheric science, meteorology, space science or planetary science, dynamics modelling and control of aerospace vehicles.

There are also 42 vacancies for Scientist or Engineer SC vacancies the qualifications required for which are Mechanical Engineer or MTech in industrial engineering, control systems engineering, control and instrumentation, control and guidance or control and computing, industrial safety engineering, material science and engineering, material engineering or surface engineering, aerospace engineering or aeronautical engineering.

Candidates selected for the Scientist or Engineer SD will be paid a salary of Rs 90,000 and candidates selected for the Scientist or Engineer SC vacancies will be paid a salary of Rs 74,600 per month.

How to apply?

Those keen on applying must do so on or before 3 January 2021 by 5 p.m. IST.

Only eligible candidates need to apply for the vacancy.

While there is no upper age limit for Scientist or Engineer SD vacancies, Scientist or Engineer SC vacancies have an upper age limit of 35.

A non-refundable online application fee of Rs 250 needs to be paid through credit card, debit card, or internet banking through the Integrated SBI ePay facility.

Candidates who have already applied for the posts earlier or attended the interview need not apply again as their candidature will be considered along with the fresh applications.

For more details click here.

