SBI Announces 452 Vacancies For Engineers, MBA Graduates; Salaries Upto Rs 50,000

Candidates will be required to upload their resumes, ID proofs, age proofs and educational certificates. The last date to apply is 11 January 2021.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting for 452 vacant positions, for which both MBA and Engineering graduates can apply. The positions available are that of Specialist Cadre Officers, which includes the roles of manager, deputy manager, assistant manager, IT security expert and so on.

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary up to Rs 51,490 per month, based on their experience and qualifications.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the SBI careers websites.

Step 2: Go to the current openings page and look through the various advertisements.

Step 3: Select the position you wish to apply for and click “Apply Online”.

Step 4: Register yourself as a new candidate using a mobile number and an email address to access the application form.

Step 5: After filling the application form, you have to upload documents such as a brief resume, ID proof, age proof, and educational certificates.

Shortlisted candidates will receive further instructions via email. The last day to apply for all the positions is 11 January 2021.

The available positions are:

1. Manager (marketing)

Vacancies: 12

Eligibility: Graduate of Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from a recognised university with good communication skills.

2. Deputy Manager (marketing)

Vacancies: 26

Eligibility: Graduate of Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from a recognised university with good communication and analytical skills.

3. Manager (Credit procedures)

Vacancies: 2

Eligibility: Graduate of Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from a recognised university.

4. Assistant Manager (Systems)

Vacancies: 183

Eligibility: Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE

or

M.Sc. (IT or Computer Science)

5. Deputy Manager (Systems)

Vacancies: 17

Eligibility: Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE

or

M.Sc. (IT or Computer Science)

Candidates who have completed CRISC/ CISSP will be given preference.

6. IT security expert

Vacancies: 15

Eligibility Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE

or

M.Sc. (IT or Computer Science)

Candidates must have completed CISA certification.

7. Project Manager

Vacancies: 14

Eligibility: Engineering graduate in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE

or

MBA from a reputed institute.

A PMP Certification is compulsory for this position.

8. Applications Architect

Vacancies: 5

Eligibility: Engineering graduate in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE

or

M.Sc. (IT or Computer Science)

9. Technical Lead

Vacancies: 2

Eligibility: Engineering graduate in Bachelor of Computer Science /IT

10. Assistant Manager (Security analyst)

Vacancies: 40

Eligibility: A BE / BTech degree in Computer Science & Engineering

or

Master’s Computer Science/ Master’s of Science (IT)

11. Deputy Manager (Security analyst)

Eligibility: BE / BTech (in Computer Science & Engineering or IT)

Vacancies: 60

12. Manager (Network security specialist)

Vacancies: 12

Eligibility: Candidate must have graduated with a Master’s degree with 60% marks and completed a certified Cisco CCNP course.

13. Manager (Network routing and switching specialist)

Vacancies: 20

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Master’s degree and should have completed a certified Cisco CCDP course.

14. Deputy Manager (internal audit)

Vacancies: 28

Eligibility: A Chartered Accountancy (CA) graduate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

15. Engineer (Fire)

Vacancies: 16

Eligibility: Graduate from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur

or

B.Tech graduate in Safety & Fire Engineering / Fire Technology & Safety Engineering

Before applying, it is advisable to go through the official notifications updated on the SBI Careers website.