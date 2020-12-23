IIT Delhi Offers Free Online Course on Artificial Intelligence: How to Apply

IIT Delhi is offering a free online 12-week programme on Artificial Intelligence with a certificate on completion. Read on to know eligibility criteria.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is inviting registrations from those who would like to enrol for a 12-week long free online course on Artificial Intelligence.

This programme will be offered on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform, which is an initiative by seven IIT institutes — IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for creating course contents in engineering and science.

Things to know

While the programme is open to one-and-all, it will be most beneficial to undergraduate students in the computer science stream.

Candidates having a fair knowledge of data structures and probability will also be an added advantage.

The programme will be conducted by Professor Mausam, an Associate Professor of Computer Science department at IIT Delhi, and an affiliate faculty member at the University of Washington, Seattle.

While the programme is free of any charge, to attempt the examination and get a certificate, the candidate is required to pay a fee of Rs 1000.

Only e-certificates will be sent across, no hard copies of the certificate will be made available.

What will you learn?

This programme by IIT Delhi will introduce a variety of concepts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). It will discuss the philosophy of AI, and how to model a new problem as an AI problem. It describes a variety of models such as search, logic, Bayes nets, and MDPs, which can be used to model a new problem. It also teaches many first algorithms to solve each formulation. The programme prepares a student to take a variety of focused, advanced courses in various subfields of AI.

Important dates

Programme duration – 12 weeks

Start date – 18 January 2021

End date – 9 April 2021

Exam date – 25 April 2021

Enrolment end date – 25 January 2021

If you wish to enrol for this programme click here to access the enrolment form.

