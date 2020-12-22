LIC Recruitment 2020: 20 Vacancies With Salary Upto Rs 14 Lakh. How to Apply

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced openings for the posts of Management Trainees and Assistant Managers with annual salaries upto Rs. 14 lakh.

LIC Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India is hiring 20 IT professionals for the positions of Management Trainee and Assistant Manager. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of LIC Housing Finance Limited. LIC offers a pay scale of up to Rs 14 lakh per annum for these posts. The last date of receipt of online applications is 31 December, 2020.

Qualifications

Candidates who have obtained MCA, B.E, B.Tech, and B.Sc in the field of Computer Science with a minimum aggregate of 60% from a recognised university can apply for the two posts.

Distance learning, part-time and correspondence degrees will not be considered for the posts.

Vacancy details

There are 20 vacancies for the posts of Management Trainee and Assistant Manager.

Age:

Candidates between the ages of 24 and 30 can apply for the Management Trainee posts.

Pay Scale:

Candidates selected for the Assistant Manager posts will be paid a salary of up to Rs 14 lakh per annum.

The pay scale for the Management Trainee posts is Rs 25,000 per month.

Work experience

For the posts of Management Trainee, a minimum of one year of experience in related fields is preferred.

How to apply

Candidates can visit the official website and submit their resumes. There will be no application processing fee.

Selection

Candidates will be recruited on merit basis. No examination will be done for the posts.

Important date

The last date of application is 31 December, 2020.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)