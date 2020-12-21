‘My Dream Is To Sell Tea Across India’: MBA Dropout Who Became a Millionaire

Four years ago, Prafull Billore (20) dropped out of an MBA course in Ahmedabad, and decided to start his own business of selling chai.

Chai is India’s favourite beverage. According to this report, for every one cup of coffee, Indians consume 30 cups of tea. For some, it’s not just a drink that starts their day — it’s a way of life. This sentiment is exactly what Prafull Billore from Madhya Pradesh tapped into – like so many millions of tea sellers. So what makes him different? Consider his life story –

He borrowed Rs 8,000 from his father, and put up a stall named ‘Chai Wala’, outside the premises of the Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad. On his first day, he made a profit of Rs 150. Everyone was intrigued by this English-speaking chaiwala.

Today, Prafull has a 300 sq ft restaurant named ‘MBA Chai Wala’, where he has employed 20 people. In the financial year 2019-20, he recorded a turnover of Rs 3 crore. “My dream is to sell tea across the country, and that every Indian drink my tea,” he says.

Watch his incredible life’s story: