ISRO Opens 61 Vacancies For Engineers & Post Graduates, Salaries Upto Rs 2 Lakh

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it will recruit 61 engineers at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). Check your eligibility.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for engineers to fill 61 vacancies at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). There are 19 vacancies for the post of Scientist of Engineer (SD) and 42 for Scientist or Engineer SC. The monthly salary for these positions goes up to Rs 2,08,700, depending on the candidates’ qualifications and experience.

Though ISRO had announced these vacancies last year, through a corrigendum on the official website, the last date for submission of applications has now been extended to 4 January 2021. According to the notice, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns the selection process was significantly delayed. Now, the organisation wishes to offer an opportunity to candidates who have recently graduated in the required specialised areas.

The posts available are:

1. Scientist/ Engineer SD

Vacancies: 19

Eligibility Criteria: While the essential qualifications are different for each post, a basic engineering degree is required to apply. To know the requirements and the nature of the post go through the official notification.

Salary: 67,700 – 2,08,700

2. Scientist/ Engineer SC

Vacancies: 42

Eligibility: Graduate of Bachelors or Masters in engineering. The specialisation required for each post is mentioned in the official notification.

Salary: Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

How to apply:

Step 1: Read through the official notification to ensure you meet the requirements.

Step 2: Visit ISRO’s website to access the details mentioned in the corrigendum.

Step 3: On the top left corner, there is a button to apply for the posts.

Step 4: Register on the platform using your email address and phone number.

Step 5: Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation along with the application link in your email address.

Step 6: Access this link to fill in your application form, upload necessary documents and passport size photograph.

Before submitting your application, a fee of Rs 250 will be applicable.

Selection Process:

After an initial screening, eligible candidates will be shortlisted and a written test will be administered. Some candidates may be selected on basis of their cut-off percentage of marks scored in their graduation but the final selection will be based on the performance during the interview.

To know more visit the VSSC website or read through the official notification.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

