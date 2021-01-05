You’ve Been Kept In The Dark! Are Toxic Cleaners Destroying Your Health?

If there’s one unanimous change that we all have witnessed this year, it is this: We’ve become obsessive cleaners! Driven by fear, we’ve scrubbed every nook and corner of the house, to get rid of harmful germs. But have we succeeded in our efforts? That’s something we need to re-look at!

Conventional toxic cleaners have harmful chemicals that have the potential to wreak havoc. Although in small quantities they aren’t much of a problem, routine exposure over a period of time is extremely dangerous. The adverse effects are worse on kids and elders who are more vulnerable to its hazards. It’s important that we know what goes inside these products so we can take steps to safeguard our health.

What chemicals do our floor cleaners contain? Are they toxic?

Among the many active ingredients surface and floor cleaners contain, the most common ones are Ethanol – a fluid that acts as sanitizer; Isopropyl alcohol – which is partly responsible for the disinfectant’s strong odour; antiseptics such as p-Chloro-o-benzylphenol, o-Phenylphenol, and lactic acid.

However, the ones that are supremely toxic and must be checked for on the label are Perchloroethylene, Triclosan , and 2-Butoxyethanol. They’re potentially hazardous to health if one’s exposed to them on a regular basis.

What do the symbols on the packaging of cleaners mean?

Almost all the floor cleaners come with a few symbols on their labels. The most common ones are:

a) Keep out of the reach of children and pets—Keep them inside a difficult-to-reach cabinet, because once ingested they can be harmful or even fatal.

b) Can cause eye and skin irritation—The dangerous fumes from chemicals and harmful ingredients like ammonia and bleach can cause skin burns, and can cause blindness if they come in contact with eyes.

Promotion

c) Wash hands thoroughly after handling—The leftover chemicals from these products can cause dermatitis; a condition that involves itchy, dry, flaky skin or a rash on swollen, reddened skin.

d) Don’t mix with other household cleaners—Mixing different cleaners can be hazardous because the chemicals may react negatively to cause harmful gases or vapours, corrode the surface you’re going to clean, or simply lose their effectiveness.

e)Keep away from direct sunlight—Chemicals in the cleaners react negatively with direct sunlight causing damage to the efficiency of the product.

What can you use instead?

Instead of putting your life and that of your loved ones in danger, what you can do is shift to The Better Home’s range of cleaners which are safest in the market. Made with enzymes and plant-based surfactants, not toxic ingredients, these cleaners provide you natural and safe cleaning. Now you don’t have to choose between what’s effective & what’s good for you.



The Better Home Cleaner is

✅ Non-toxic ✅ Allergen-free ✅ Phosphorous-free ✅ Acid-free