IIT Kharagpur Offers Free 12-Week Online Course on IoT for Engineering Students

Over 3400 candidates have enrolled for the Internet of Things course that will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur professor Sudip Misra

The IIT Kharagpur has invited applications for free online courses for those interested in learning the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT is a rapidly emerging technology that has commercial and academic use. The technology is disruptive in terms of changing the way the world functions by innovative commercial solutions, management systems in sectors such as health, transport, agriculture.

The course will be conducted through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) by Sudip Misra, a professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

Online applications are currently being accepted, and the enrolment process will conclude by 25 January 2021.

Things to know about IoT course

*The course will cover aspects like the introduction to IoT, use of sensors, actuators and machine to machine communication.

*An introduction to the programming language like Python and Raspberry Pi, will be covered in the course.

*The course will also address the topics of cloud computing, fog computing, smart cities, connected vehicles, smart grid and industrial IoT.

*Case studies in the sector of Agriculture, Healthcare and Activity Monitoring will also get covered.

*Undergraduate and postgraduate candidates pursuing engineering in computer science, information technology, electronics and communication engineering, electrical, industrial and instrumentation may apply.

*The course offered is free, however, a fee of Rs 1,000 will be needed by the candidates for conducting examinations and the certificate from the NPTEL.

*Participating in the examination for certification is optional.

*The examination will be conducted on 14 April 2021, between 9 am to noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

*The examination form will list the option of cities where the test will be held.

How to apply?

*All the applications are accepted on the NPTEL website.

*Interested candidates will have to register on the site by 25 January 2021.

*The candidates must have basic computer programming language.

Things to remember

*The course will run for 12 weeks from 18 January 2021 until 9 April 2021.

*The candidates will be issued assignments during the course, the test score of which will then be considered while issuing the certificate.

*They will also have to undergo a separate examination on 24 April 2021.

*A score of at least 10/25 in the assignments and 30/75 in the examination has to be met to become eligible for the certificate.

*The final score will be calculated by summing up the average assignment score and examination score.

*Once eligible, an e-certificate bearing the name, photograph and final examination score along with logos of NPTEL and IIT Kharagpur all be issued. The certificate can be verified in future here.

*No hard copies will be dispatched.

Click here to get additional information from the official website. Check out the YouTube link of Prof Sudip Misra about Introduction to IoT.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)