IIT Delhi & ISRO Are Hiring With Salaries Upto Rs 74,000/Month: How to Apply

Recruitment 2020: IIT Delhi and ISRO are hiring for job vacancies with salary upto Rs 74,000. Find out eligibility, last date and how to apply.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is currently conducting a recruitment drive and looking to fill five research vacancies for a project titled Nano-electronics Network for Research and Application.

Things to know

The vacancies available are that of Research Associate-II and Junior Research Fellow.

Selected candidates will be engaged until 23 April 2021.

Those selected for the Junior Research Fellow vacancies will be eligible for a monthly salary of Rs 31,000 and those selected for the Research Associate-II vacancies will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 49,000.

Indian nationals are eligible to apply for these positions.

Click here to access the official notification.

Who can apply?

Research Associate – II

Those applying for this position must hold a PhD in physics or chemistry.

They must also have at least four publications in International Journals.

Hands on research experience in the area of low temperature measurements, superconductors, Raman spectroscopy, or inorganic chemical synthesis is also required.

There are a total of three vacancies available under this position.

The last date of applying is 24 December 2020.

Junior Research Fellow

Those applying for this position must hold an MSc or MTech degree.

Additionally, they must also have a first division in physics, biotechnology, biochemistry, chemistry, engineering sciences or agricultural sciences.

They must also have a NET or GATE qualification, which could be relaxed for the candidates who have graduated from Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) with a CGPA of more than eight.

There are two vacancies under this position.

The last date of applying is 24 December 2020.

Vacancies at Indian Space Research Organisation

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is also recruiting two candidates for the position of research scientists. Those eligible and keen on applying for these positions need to keep the following things in mind.

Things to know

Candidates keen on applying for the positions need to do so on or before 17 December 2020. The application form link will close at 5.00 p.m.

Selected candidates will be engaged for a period of three years on contract, and will be paid a salary of Rs 74,000.

Candidates who wish to apply for the positions must hold an MSc degree in meteorology or atmospheric sciences in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA or CPI grading of a minimum of 6.84 on a 10 scale or equivalent.

Candidates applying for the position must be 35 years of age.

Only those applications that are submitted online will be accepted.

Upon registration, candidates will be provided with a registration number, which should be preserved for future reference.

For more details click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)