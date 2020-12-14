Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Online Course on Cloud Computing, With Certificate

This free online course on cloud computing is being offered by IIT Kharagpur, and will cover data management, security and architecture of cloud computing.

Yet another free course on Cloud Computing has been announced by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. This course will introduce participants to aspects of cloud computing, management, future research, and security challenges.

Things to know:

  • This is an eight week programme being offered free of cost by IIT Kharagpur.
  • Participants with a basic knowledge of Computer Architecture and Organisation, Networking will benefit from this programme.
  • Participants who wish to appear for the examination and apply for a certificate from IIT Kharagpur will be required to pay Rs 1,000.
  • The examination is scheduled to be held on 25 April 2021.
  • Prof. Soumya K Ghosh, who is with the department of computer science and engineering at IIT Kharagpur, will be conducting this programme.
  • If you wish to enrol for this programme, click here to apply.

Cloud Computing course details on a weekly basis:

Week 1: Introduction to Cloud Computing
Week 2: Cloud Computing Architecture
Week 3: Service Management in Cloud Computing
Week 4: Data Management in Cloud Computing
Week 5: Resource Management in Cloud
Week 6: Cloud Security
Week 7: Open Source and Commercial Clouds, Cloud Simulator
Week 8: Research trend in Cloud Computing, Fog Computing

Important dates

Apply now for the cloud computing course being offered by IIT Kharagpur.

Date of commencement – 15 February 2021
Date of completion – 9 April 2021
Date of examination – 25 April 2021
Enrolment ends – 15 February 2021

Reference material for the course

1. Cloud Computing: Principles and Paradigms, Editors: Rajkumar Buyya, James Broberg, Andrzej M. Goscinski, Wiley,2011
2. Enterprise Cloud Computing – Technology, Architecture, Applications, Gautam Shroff, Cambridge University Press, 2010
3. Cloud Computing Bible, Barrie Sosinsky, Wiley-India, 2010
4. Cloud Security: A Comprehensive Guide to Secure Cloud Computing, Ronald L. Krutz, Russell Dean Vines, Wiley- India, 2010

If you would like to access the official brochure and get more details, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

