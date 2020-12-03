UPSC & Indian Coast Guard Are Hiring: Find Out Posts, Eligibility & How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Indian Coast Guard are on the lookout to hire candidates for various vacancies. Here’s how you can apply.

While the UPSC is hiring for the post of Superintendent and Statistical officers, the Indian Coast Guard is looking for cooks and stewards.

Here are the vacancies for UPSC:

1. Superintendent (Printing)

Number of vacancies: 1

Job Role: The candidate will be in charge of the general supervision of the printing section. They will be required to study the outgoing manuscripts, and inspect the stages of bills, ordinances, regulations, a gazette of India and other saleable publications. The candidate will also be required to attend secret government jobs as well as take part in the annual budget exercises.

Educational Qualification: A postgraduate degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Economics / Mathematics / Commerce from a recognised University.

Experience: Three years of experience in proof-reading.

2. Statistical Officer

Number of vacancies: 35

Job role: The candidate will be involved in the formulation of the budget, revised estimates, evaluation of schemes, drafting reports, and compilation of various statistical data generated by the Administrative Department. They will also be responsible for conducting sample surveys and censuses.

Educational qualifications: A postgraduate degree in Statistics / Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics / Economics / Mathematics / Commerce from a recognised University.

Experience: One year experience in statistical work that involved the collection, compilation and interpretation of data.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on apply against the post you wish to register.

Step 3: Read the given instructions and register yourself as an applicant.

Step 4: Finally, fill the application form and submit.

Last day to apply: December 17, 2020

To know more about the vacancies and the application process read through the official notification.

Vacancies at the Indian Coast Guard Navik (Domestic Branch)

Cook – The candidate would be required to prepare food based on the given menu. This includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals. The candidate will also be responsible for rationing the food and efficiently running the kitchen. Steward – This candidate will be responsible for serving food at the officer’s mess as waiters, work as maintenance staff, accounting for funds and wine stock, and preparation of the menu.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed their 10th standard with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a Central/State recognised board of education.

Age limit: Candidates must be 18-22 years of age on April 01, 2021.

There are a total of 50 vacancies, and interested candidates are requested to read through the official notification before applying.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website and read through the instructions thoroughly.

Step 2: At the end of the page, select the post you wish to apply and submit.

Step 3: An application form will be provided to you where you will have to fill education details and upload necessary documents in PDF format.

Step 4: Submit your application and wait for further instructions which will be provided via email.

Remember: On successful submission of the online application a registration number will be provided on the screen. Candidates must note down this application number for future reference and print the e-admit card.

Last day to apply: December 07, 2020

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)