Wish to Study in IIT or IISC? Here Are Some Scholarships You Can Apply For

Looking to apply for a scholarship? Here are some for those headed to IIT’s and IISC to study.

The average cost of studying in one of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or at The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) could range upwards of Rs 1 lakh for one semester. With lakhs of students showing an interest in studying at these premier institutes, there are a range of scholarships being offered to make it financially viable.

Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE)

This scholarship aims to facilitate mobility of faculty members working in a regular capacity in State Universities /colleges and in private academic institutions. It would help carry out research work in an established public funded institution such as IITs, IISc, IISERS, National Institutions (NITs, CSIR, ICAR, ICMR labs and other central institutions) and central universities, located preferably nearer to the institution where the faculty member is working.

Eligibility

One must be an Indian citizen residing in India.

Candidates should have completed a PhD degree in Science or MS/MD in Medicine or ME/M Tech in Engineering/Technology.

They must also hold a regular academic/research position in state universities/ colleges and private academic institutions.

They should not hold any ongoing research projects or any fellowship at the time of submission of application.

Candidates must not be more than 45 years of age at the time of the submission of the application.

Scholarship details

Candidates will receive a research fellowship of Rs 60,000 per year.

A research grant of Rs 5 lakhs per annum (50 per cent each to host and parent institution) and overheads (as per SERB norms) will also be provided.

How can you apply?

Click here to apply for the associateship.

Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF)

The institutes which can offer PMRF include IITs, IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and some of the top Central Universities/NITs that offer science and/or technology degrees. The candidates will be selected through a rigorous selection process and their performance will be reviewed suitably through a national convention.

Eligibility

One must be an Indian citizen.

They should have completed or are pursuing the final year of four (or five) year undergraduate or five year integrated M.Tech.

These candidates should have secured a CGPA/CPI of at least 8.0 (on a 10-point scale).

Candidates must have qualified for The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

Scholarship details

A research fellowship of upto Rs 80,000 per year will be awarded.

Apart from this, each Fellow would be eligible for a research grant of Rs two lakhs per year (total of Rs 10 lakhs for five years).

The tenure of fellowship will be till the end of the fourth year of PhD for students from integrated courses and till the end of the fifth year of PhD for B.Tech students.

How can you apply?

Click here for more details and to apply for the scholarship.

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarship

Postgraduate students who are registered in a PhD programme at a university of good repute (IIT, IISc) in India can apply for this scholarship. A candidate may apply for scholarship in any one of the following areas of specialisation — Indian History and Civilisation, Sociology, Comparative Studies in Religion and Culture, Economics, Geography, Philosophy, and Ecology and Environment.

Eligibility

Students need to be enrolled in PhD programmes.

One could be an Indian national or also nationals of other Asian countries.

They must hold a first-class post-graduate degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate in both graduate and post graduate level.

Candidates should not be above 35 years of age.

Scholarship details

It includes a maintenance allowance including tuition fee of Rs 18,000 per month.

Contingent expenses for study tours within India, purchase of books, stationery, etc. of Rs 15,000 per annum will be provided.

How to apply?

Click here to access the application form.

Institute Postdoctoral Fellowship IIT Ropar

This scholarship is particularly for those who wish to carry out research projects at IIT Ropar. To apply for the scholarship it is mandatory that students apply for it within five years of completing their PhD. This scholarship is also open to candidates who have completed their PhD under the guidance of an IIT Ropar faculty member.

Eligibility

Candidates should have completed their PhD and submitted their thesis. Candidates should have completed their PhD under the guidance of a faculty member from IIT Ropar.

They must be Indian citizens.

Scholarship details

A fellowship amount of upto Rs 55,000 will be provided.

Suitable hostel accommodation will be provided, if requested.

How to apply?

Click here for more details on the fellowship

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)