Watch 96-YO Dharampal Gulati Dance to Celebrate 100 Years of MDH Masala

‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, passed away on December 3 at the age of 97. Watch him dance to celebrate the 100th anniversary of MDH Masala in this viral video.

Promotion

Whether you live in India or abroad, Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) masala is a part of every desi family. The iconic image of a turban-clad Dharampal Gulati, fondly known as the ‘King of Spices’, is etched deep in all our hearts.

MDH was founded a century ago in 1919. Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati, Dharampal’s father, began it in undivided India’s Sialkot region. For a brief period, the father-son duo also opened a spice shop under the name of Mahashian Di Hatti Then, they were popularly known as ‘Deggi Mirch Wale’. However, during Partition, the Deggi Mirch family had to leave behind all their belongings and migrate to Delhi overnight.

Dharampal tirelessly built the small family business into a multi-crore company. The 97-year-old also appeared in every ad for the product. He became an icon, who promised a perfect blend of fragrant spices. Sadly, he passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Watch: This Woman Can Build You a Low-Cost, Safe and Unique Mud Home!

Promotion

We all saw Dharampal’s smiling face on masala boxes on kitchen shelves. And most of us remember him from the television advertisements, dancing to a catchy jingle. But it was not just on TV that Dharampal Gulati flaunted his dance moves.

Here’s a video of him dancing to celebrate 100 years of the MDH masala brand: