IISER Pune Opens Vacancy for Senior Research Fellow, Salary of Rs 35,000+

The online application for the position of senior research fellow at IISER, Pune closes on December 6

The Indian Institute of Science Technology and Research (IISER), Pune has invited applications for the position of senior research fellow. The position is contractual and on a temporary basis.

The establishment is a premier autonomous science and research institute founded by the Ministry of Education.

Interested candidates, having an excellent academic record and relevant experience, may apply via email in the format prescribed, on or before 6 December 2020.

The upper age limit for applicants is 32 years, who must also have an experience of at least three years in protein crystallography. Candidates with expertise in gene cloning, biochemical techniques, protein purification, crystallisation and structure determination, biochemical assays for protein characterisation will be preferred.

If selected, the candidates would be eligible for a salary of Rs 35,000 and 24% House Rent Allowance (HRA) benefits.

Things to know

*There is one vacancy for the position of senior research fellow.

*The name of the project is — Identification of the most active cocoonase of sericigenous insects through molecular characterisation.

*Candidates applying for the post must have a degree in either M.Sc. in Life Sciences or Biology. Candidates qualified in chemistry with eligibility in CSIR/NET GATE or equivalent scorecard with two years of research experience as a Junior Research Fellow (Project Assistant / Project Fellow), or equivalent may also apply.

*Applicants who have submitted their thesis are also eligible to apply.

*The shortlisted candidates will be intimated via email.

*No travel or dearness allowance will be offered for the position.

*Canvassing in any form and/or bringing any influence, political, or otherwise, will be treated as a disqualification for the post applied for.

How to apply

*Interested applicants can access the form by clicking here.

*Please make sure all the personal details, active mobile phone numbers and email IDs are mentioned in the application.

*Fill the application form with the prescribed format and convert it into PDF. The PDF file should be emailed to bio_app@iiserpune.ac.in.

*It is advised to mention “Advt.51/2020” and “Senior Research Fellow (SRF)” in the subject line of the email.

*Additional details about filling the application form and details of the advertisement can be accessed here.