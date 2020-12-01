Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
A Full Thali For Rs 1! Delhi Eatery Serves It to 2000 People Everyday

Shyam Rasoi, a Delhi-based food joint serves thalis for Rs. 1 and has become a life-saver for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

A Delhi-based food joint named Shyam Rasoi is serving meals to 2,000 people every day and has become a life-saver for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Why? Because their thalis are priced at just Re.1.

Located in Nangloi, the owner of the shop Praveen Goyal (51) has been running the eatery for the past two months. The location was given to him for free by a local businessman and Praveen receives help from locals and college students to serve the food.

In an interview with ANI, Parveen says, “There are more than 1,000 people who visit the eatery every day, and we also provide parcels to nearby areas such as Inderlok and Sai Mandir via three rickshaws.”

Though Praveen does not take cash donations from anyone as a charity, many people contribute to his initiative by providing food ration to help his cause.

Here’s his story:

