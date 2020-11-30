Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
In 5 Days, You Can Get a Certificate From ISRO With This Free Online Course
For representational purposes only. (Source: ISRO)

In 5 Days, You Can Get a Certificate From ISRO With This Free Online Course

Offered by ISRO, this free online course can be completed in 5 days, with participants earning a certificate on completion.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free course on Advances in SAR-Polarimetry and Interferometry, which is scheduled to be conducted from 14 to 18 December 2020.

Things to know:

  • This course being offered by ISRO is free of any charge.
  • The course is open to all and will be conducted online.
  • Upon completion participants will also be awarded a certificate of completion.
  • There will be an examination conducted upon the completion of the course.
  • There will be a self-assessment that will be conducted for the participants.
  • Participants can also take the online quiz for enhancing their learning.
  • Certificate will be awarded on the basis of the participation as well as a minimum of 70 per cent attendance.
  • The working language of the course is English.
  • Undergraduates, postgraduates, researchers, and faculty members can apply for this course.
  • The registration for the course has already begun.

How to apply?

How to apply for the ISRO course?
Representational image.
  • Participants who are keen on applying for this course by ISRO, can click here.
  • Participants will have to fill out their details, which includes personal, professional, and educational qualifications.
  • Participants are also required to upload a photograph along with the form.

Requirements for the course are:

  • Desktop computer with web camera, microphone and output speaker
  • Laptop with microphone, camera and output speaker
  • Large display screen /projector/TV.

For any further queries you might have, you can reach out to dlp@iirs.gov.in. Click here to access the official brochure.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

