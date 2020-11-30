In 5 Days, You Can Get a Certificate From ISRO With This Free Online Course

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free course on Advances in SAR-Polarimetry and Interferometry, which is scheduled to be conducted from 14 to 18 December 2020.
Things to know:
- This course being offered by ISRO is free of any charge.
- The course is open to all and will be conducted online.
- Upon completion participants will also be awarded a certificate of completion.
- There will be an examination conducted upon the completion of the course.
- There will be a self-assessment that will be conducted for the participants.
- Participants can also take the online quiz for enhancing their learning.
- Certificate will be awarded on the basis of the participation as well as a minimum of 70 per cent attendance.
- The working language of the course is English.
- Undergraduates, postgraduates, researchers, and faculty members can apply for this course.
- The registration for the course has already begun.
How to apply?
- Participants who are keen on applying for this course by ISRO, can click here.
- Participants will have to fill out their details, which includes personal, professional, and educational qualifications.
- Participants are also required to upload a photograph along with the form.
Requirements for the course are:
- Desktop computer with web camera, microphone and output speaker
- Laptop with microphone, camera and output speaker
- Large display screen /projector/TV.
For any further queries you might have, you can reach out to dlp@iirs.gov.in. Click here to access the official brochure.
