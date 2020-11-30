In 5 Days, You Can Get a Certificate From ISRO With This Free Online Course

Offered by ISRO, this free online course can be completed in 5 days, with participants earning a certificate on completion.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free course on Advances in SAR-Polarimetry and Interferometry, which is scheduled to be conducted from 14 to 18 December 2020.

Things to know:

This course being offered by ISRO is free of any charge.

The course is open to all and will be conducted online.

Upon completion participants will also be awarded a certificate of completion.

There will be an examination conducted upon the completion of the course.

There will be a self-assessment that will be conducted for the participants.

Participants can also take the online quiz for enhancing their learning.

Certificate will be awarded on the basis of the participation as well as a minimum of 70 per cent attendance.

The working language of the course is English.

Undergraduates, postgraduates, researchers, and faculty members can apply for this course.

The registration for the course has already begun.

How to apply?

Participants who are keen on applying for this course by ISRO, can click here.

Participants will have to fill out their details, which includes personal, professional, and educational qualifications.

Participants are also required to upload a photograph along with the form.

Requirements for the course are:

Desktop computer with web camera, microphone and output speaker

Laptop with microphone, camera and output speaker

Large display screen /projector/TV.

For any further queries you might have, you can reach out to dlp@iirs.gov.in. Click here to access the official brochure.

