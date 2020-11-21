Watch: This Woman Can Build You a Low-Cost, Safe and Unique Mud Home!

In 2015, 37-year-old Shagun Singh started The Geeli Mitti Foundation, that focuses on building sustainable living spaces.

For any sort of construction, the common materials used are bricks, sand, and cement. But, these materials aren’t sustainable and do not decompose. In 2015, 37-year-old Shagun Singh wanted to change these practices and make a difference.

So, she quit her corporate job, sold all her assets including her car and house to start The Geeli Mitti Foundation that focuses on building sustainable living spaces.

The houses are built using materials such as mud and lime and are energy efficient.

Shagun says the houses are warm during winters and cold during summers.

After receiving certified training in Permaculture design, today, in a small village named Mahrora located in Nainital, Shagun teaches others how to construct and live in mud houses.

Here’s her story: