“It’s OK to Not be OK”: Amitabh Bachchan Talks Mental Health & How to Help Loved Ones

This initiative by Neerja Birla’s ‘Mpower’ pushes you to think about questions relating to mental health issues. And it affects us all.

Through the pandemic there have been days when I have felt unexplainably low. On some other days, I wish I could just remain burrowed under my blanket in my bed and not even open up the curtains to let the morning sun rays in. On such days, I pushed myself to talk to people around me — my husband, my friends, who would lend a listening ear. And sometimes, I’d even talk to my plants.

I found great solace in speaking about my issues, and grew even more comfortable when I knew I was being heard.

#SunoDekhoKaho is an initiative launched by Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, whose objective is to encourage people to speak up, look for signs of mental distress, and find the time to listen to the other person.

About launching this initiative, Neerja says, “Amidst the challenging and competitive era that we are living in, it is extremely important for every household and family to destigmatise themselves from the taboo that is associated with mental health in the country. Our families are the ones closest to us, and we need to be able to talk to them freely about sensitive and deep-rooted problems that exist within ourselves and our society.”

A conversation between Amitabh Bachchan and Neerja Birla helps understand how we can help someone who might be suffering from depression, anxiety, or any other mental illness. She says, “Taking that first step can be difficult for many, and we might not understand what someone is going through, however this is the best time to start these conversations and seek help when needed. We also need to remember that it’s okay to not be okay, but it is not ‘okay’ to not seek help.”

Watch this very enlightening conversation here and make sure you reach out to at least three members of your friend and family circle and check up on them today.