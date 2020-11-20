Feluda Paper Strip Test for COVID-19: How it Works, Cost, Timing and Availability

The Feluda paper strip test kit is now available in NCR. By the end of November, is likely to be available across 8 metros, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad.

Promotion

It has been a year since the first known COVID-19 case was reported in China. Since then, countries across the globe have been dealing with a surge in the number of cases and have adopted various different strategies to fight it.

Now, an indigenously developed testing kit for the coronavirus — that gets its name from the fictitious detective, Feluda, in a series of novels written by Satyajit Ray — has been launched. The paper-strip test was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research in September this year.

As of now, a SARS-CoV 2 test conducted by an authorised laboratory in India takes upto 24 hours to share the results with you. However, Feluda, which is based on the gene-editing technology Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), gives you the results in less than an hour.

Promotion

Things to know about this test kit

Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), the Feluda paper strip test has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for a commercial launch.

This test has been launched by the TATA group in collaboration with the Apollo group of hospitals.

This is the first paper-based testing kit that will be available across Apollo labs.

With almost 2000 people having used this test kit, it was found that it had a 96 per cent sensitivity and 98 per cent specificity.

The Feluda test results can be obtained in about 40 minutes.

Similar to a home pregnancy test kit, two blue lines indicate a positive result, while a single blue line means the test has returned negative.

No further RT-PCR based confirmation is required for samples that are confirmed as positive or negative by the CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 test, an advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) earlier had stated.

The test kit is now available in Delhi and by the end of November, is likely to be available across 8 metros, including, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad.

The Feluda test kit is being retailed as Tata MD Check.

This kit will not be available as an Over The Counter kit and will need a phlebotomist for swab collection.

This testing kit will be made available across Apollo hospitals and associated laboratories.

This kit has not been approved for self-testing.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)