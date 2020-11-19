ISRO Opens 3 New Vacancies for Technicians, Assistants; Salary Upto Rs 1.42 Lakh 

Reach for the stars, with a career at ISRO. Representative image only. Picture Credit: Pexels.

Library assistants and technicians like plumber and electronics-mechanics now earn a salary up to Rs 1,42,400 at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun of ISRO

Promotion

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications to fill three vacancies at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS). Online applications will be accepted until December 7, 2020, for the positions opened for two vacancies in Technician B and a Library assistant.

If selected, the candidates will be eligible for a salary up to Rs 1,42,400.

Things to know about ISRO vacancies

*There are a total of three positions to be filled:

*A position for Technician B is to be filled for Electronics-Mechanic. A qualification of matriculation and vocational training in electronic mechanic trade is demanded.

*The second vacancy for Technician is open for Plumber requiring a qualification of matriculation and vocational training in plumber trade.

*The salary range for both the positions is Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100.

*The third position for library assistant requires the candidate to hold a graduate degree with a first-class Master’s Degree in Library Science /Library & Information or equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

*A non-refundable fee of Rs 250 will be charged for application of each position. The fees may be paid through online payment methods.

*No applications will get accepted after 10 am, December 7, 2020.

Promotion

How to apply?

*Online applications for the positions can be submitted on the IIRS website.

*The candidate need not submit any documents like a hard copy of the online application, copies of certificates of educational qualifications, receipt of cash payment, work experience, age and others.

*The candidates will be subjected to a written test which will be held in Dehradun. The details for the shortlisted candidates would be conveyed via email.

*For technical queries, the candidates may call on 0135-2524311, for general inquiry the contact number is 0135-2524324.

Things to remember

*The candidates will have to produce a No Objection Certificate from the employer.

*The eligibility criteria for the positions is between 18 and 35 on or before the date of application.

*Shortlisted candidates attending the skill test will get reimbursed for the travel.

*The post is temporary for now but is likely to get extended.

Click here to visit the official website or read through the official notification here.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)