DRDO Opens Research Fellowships for Engineers & Post-Graduates. How to Apply

DRDO has opened six positions for junior research fellow for Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kerala

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for six vacancies of Junior Research Fellowships. The vacancies will be filled through an online interview screening process by a panel.

Engineers from various streams can apply for the positions. The fellowship will be awarded for a period of two years with an initial compensation of Rs 31,000 and House Rent Allowance, as per the rules.

Who can apply?

1. Electronics & Communication Engineering

Number of positions: Anticipated

Eligibility criteria:

BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering

or

ME/M.Tech in Electronics & Communication

Engineering.

2. Applied Electronics/Optoelectronics/ Instrumentation/ Photonics

Number of positions: Anticipated

Eligibility criteria: BE/B.Tech in Applied Electronics/Optoelectronics/Instrumentation Engineering or ME/M.Tech in Applied Electronics/Opto Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering.

3. Computer Science & Engineering

Number of positions: Anticipated

Eligibility criteria: B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science or M.E/M.Tech in Computer Science

4. Mechanical Engineering

Number of positions: Anticipated

Eligibility criteria: BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering or ME/M.Tech in Mechanical Engg in 1st Division.

5. Chemical Engineering/ Rubber Technology/Polymer Technology/ Nanotechnology

Number of positions: Anticipated

Eligibility criteria:

*BE/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering/ Rubber Technology/ Polymer Technology/ Nanotechnology or ME/M.Tech in Chemical Engg/ Rubber Technology/ Polymer Technology/ Nanotechnology.

*Chemistry/Applied Chemistry/Polymer Chemistry/Polymer Science/Material Science

*For Chemistry/Applied Chemistry/Polymer Chemistry/Polymer Science/Material Science, Postgraduate Degree in Basic Science.

6. Oceanography/ Ocean Technology/Meteorology/ Physics/Applied Physics

Number of positions: Anticipated

Eligibility criteria:

*Postgraduate Degree in Basic Science pertaining to the subject/discipline in 1st Division with valid NET qualification

Or

*ME / M.Tech in Oceanography/ Ocean Technology/

Meteorology in first division both at Graduate and Postgraduate level.

How to apply for DRDO:

1.Download the application form from the website.

2. Fill the form as prescribed on the website.

3. Fill the form and scan the signed application form along with a certificate in support of minimum educational qualification, matriculation certificate/birth certificate in support of date of birth, GATE/NET Scorecard (if applicable) in a single PDF file.

4. Upload the file and email it to hrd@npol.drdo.in.

Things to remember:

1.Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed through a web-based video conference.

2.The details of the same will be informed via email.

3.The anticipated vacancies will be drawn based on the online interviews of the candidates.

4.The last date to submit the applications is December 2, 2020.

5.The candidate should not be more than 28 years of age on the closing date for applications.

6.The fellowship does not confer fellows of any right for getting accepted in DRDO.

7.More details on the application process can be found on the official notification here.