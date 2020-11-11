Son’s Powerful Stand After Relatives Slut-Shame His Mom Is Inspiring India

Pushpak Sen, a resident of Kolkata, took a powerful stand against relatives who bullied and slut-shamed his mother’s appearance through a powerful facebook post.

Promotion

Pushpak Sen, a resident of Kolkata, took a stand for his 54-year-old mother after she was shamed by her relatives at a family get-together. His mother was slut-shamed for wearing red lipstick to the event. According to his Facebook post, it was not just older relatives who were present but also their “woke” children, who did not speak up against the bullying incident.

The following day, he sent his relatives a picture of him wearing bright red lipstick with a message that read: ‘Good Morning. Get well soon.’

He uploaded the same picture to Facebook and explained that he wanted to stand up for all the women who had to suppress their desires because of the “toxic masculinity in our insecure society”. At the end, he urged others to stand up for women who are bullied.

The post Pushpak shared on November 9 soon went viral and netizens praised him for sharing a powerful message.

Read the full post here:

My mother, a woman of 54 years, got slutshamed, by some of our nearest relatives, for wearing a red lipstick at a family… Posted by Pushpak Sen on Monday, 9 November 2020 Promotion

My mother, a woman of 54 years, got slut shamed, by some of our nearest relatives, for wearing a red lipstick at a family get-together.

So yesterday, I sent all of them this picture with ‘Good morning. Get well soon.’ message. What baffled me the most is that some of these relatives have children, who are super ‘woke’ on social media and were present when this ‘gossip’ was happening but didn’t say a word.

Here I am, a man with a full face of beard and red lipstick.

Here I am, standing up for all the mothers, sisters, daughters, non-males and all the women who have had to suppress their desires because of the toxicity of an insecure society.

Here I am, standing up for all of them and asking my fellow brothers to stand up for the women you know, in your own way, when you see your loved ones getting bullied.