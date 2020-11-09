CERN Offers Free 7-Week Online Course on Quantum Computing, Open for All

Being offered by CERN, these sessions are online, free of charge, and can be attended by anyone interested in quantum computing.

Promotion

The European Council for Nuclear Research, also known as CERN, is conducting a free online course on the basics of quantum computing.

Things to know

This is a series of weekly lectures that will be broadcasted through webcasts, which began on 6 November, 2020.

Every Friday a new lecture will be uploaded.

For those who missed it, the content of the lecture held on November 6 has been uploaded to the site.

Elias Fernandez-Combarro Alvarez—an associate professor in the Computer Science Department at the University of Oviedo in Spain since 2009 and a cooperation associate at CERN—will be delivering the lectures.

This session will be for a duration of seven weeks, beginning 6 November, 2020 and ending on 18 December, 2020.

One does not require to have any prior knowledge of quantum computing to enrol for this programme.

A good command of basic linear algebra will be helpful.

What will you learn?

Quantum computing is one the most promising new trends in information processing and those who enrol for the programme will be able to learn the following:

Basic concepts of the quantum circuit model such as qubits, gates and measures will be introduced.

Important quantum algorithms and protocols, including those that can be implemented with a few qubits like BB84, quantum teleportation, and superdense coding, among others, will be spoken about.

Recent applications of quantum computing in the fields of optimisation and simulation will be addressed.

Special emphasis will be paid to the use of quantum annealing, the quantum approximate optimisation algorithm and the variational quantum eigensolver along with quantum machine learning.

Examples of how these techniques can be used in chemistry simulations and high-energy physics problems will also be provided.

At the end of the webcast, documents and content pertaining to the session will also be uploaded.

Promotion

For more details about the course click here, and if you have any queries, you can write to QTI-info@cern.ch.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)