Dial a New Number to Refill Your LPG Cylinder From Anywhere in India Now

You will now be required to furnish a One-Time Password before the refill cylinder is delivered. Here’s how you can book your Indane LPG gas refill now.

As on 1 November 2020, the Indane Gas booking number stands changed. Indian Oil has proposed one common number for Indane LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) refill booking across the country for customer convenience. To book a gas cylinder you now have to call 7718955555. This service is available 24×7 for the customers.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, “The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force.”

Things to know

• The new IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) number has been configured to serve Indane customers across India.

• One can apply for an LPG refill booking either through SMS or IVRS.

• Indane LPG booking can only be done using your registered mobile number.

• When the refill cylinder arrives at your home, you will be required to furnish the One Time Password (OTP) to the delivery agent.

Process to apply for a refill

• Once your mobile number is registered with the system records, you can call from the same number.

• The IVRS will prompt the 16-digit consumer ID, which is present on your LPG invoice/cash memos.

• Once you accept the consumer-ID, the refill order is placed on record and the booking will be accepted.

What if your number is not registered?

• If your mobile number is not available in Indane records, then one-time registration of your mobile number should be done by entering your 16-digit consumer ID starting with the number 7.

• This should be followed by authentication of your phone number during the same IVRS call.

• Once the confirmation is complete, your mobile number will be registered and the LPG refill booking will be accepted.

For any further query, or to be able to download the app click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)