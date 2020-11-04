Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
Stopping People From Throwing Trash Into Godavari, This Man Is The Hero India Needs

For five years now, real life hero Chandra Kishore Patil from Nashik has been guarding the Godavari by stopping people from dumping their garbage into the river.

Plastic pollution wreaks havoc in water bodies and is a big concern to the environment. Many government authorities are trying different ways to tackle this situation by organising lake cleanups.

But this real-life hero named Chandra Kishore Patil from Indiranagar, Nashik is preventing it by standing near the Godavari river from morning till 11 PM and stopping people from throwing garbage into the river.

For the last five years, he has been standing near the river with a whistle in his hand and blows on it whenever he spots someone trying to throw garbage into the holy river. If someone resists him, he fills water from the river into a plastic bottle and asks them to take a sip.

Apart from that, he also makes them aware of the severe pollution and requests them not to do such things.

IFS officer Swetha Boddu shared Chandra Kishore’s story along with a picture of him standing beside bags of plastic waste.

Many netizens have shared the post and praised his efforts.

