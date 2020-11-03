NIT Warangal Offers 5-Day Next Gen Computing Course Online For Just Rs 250

A mix of both practical and theory lessons, this next generation computing course at NIT Warangal is an affordable option for computer geeks.

NIT Warangal announces a new online course on – Next Generation Computing: Machine and Deep Learning Applications.

The course will cover the following topics – artificial intelligence, machine learning concepts, types of learning, as well as applications of machine learning and deep learning.

Things to know

If you are a student or a research scholar, you can apply for this computing course by paying Rs 250.

If you are a faculty member or an industry participant in the course, you will be charged Rs 1000 or Rs 2000, respectively, for the computing course.

Faculty members from NIT Warangal, and experts from academia, industry and research will be conducting the online course.

The programme is open to the faculty and student participants / Research Scholars of all engineering, colleges, and other allied disciplines in India.

Industry personnel working in the concerned/allied discipline can also attend.

If you are keen on applying for this course, click here to fill the required form.

The course will be conducted for a duration of five days.

Selection will be done based on first-cum-first-serve basis.

Selected candidates will be intimated through e-mail only.

Course details

Providing participants with knowledge on the latest trends in the field of artificial intelligence.

The course will have a mix of both theory and practical learning.

Data visualisation, machine learning techniques, classification: Logistic regression, decision trees, random forests, deep learning: CNN, RNN, reinforcement learning, and research-related challenges will be covered in this online course.

Important dates

Last date of registration: 2 January 2021

Selection-list intimation: 3 January 2021

Duration of Program: 4 to 8 January 2021

In case of any query you can contact Dr. Raju Bhukya CCE In-charge & Coordinator via e-mail: raju@nitw.ac.in or reach him at 9700553922, 8332969733.

For further details and to access the official brochure, click here.

