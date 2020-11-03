NIT Warangal Offers 5-Day Next Gen Computing Course Online For Just Rs 250

NIT Warangal announces a new online course on – Next Generation Computing: Machine and Deep Learning Applications.
The course will cover the following topics – artificial intelligence, machine learning concepts, types of learning, as well as applications of machine learning and deep learning.
Things to know
- If you are a student or a research scholar, you can apply for this computing course by paying Rs 250.
- If you are a faculty member or an industry participant in the course, you will be charged Rs 1000 or Rs 2000, respectively, for the computing course.
- Faculty members from NIT Warangal, and experts from academia, industry and research will be conducting the online course.
- The programme is open to the faculty and student participants / Research Scholars of all engineering, colleges, and other allied disciplines in India.
- Industry personnel working in the concerned/allied discipline can also attend.
- If you are keen on applying for this course, click here to fill the required form.
- The course will be conducted for a duration of five days.
- Selection will be done based on first-cum-first-serve basis.
- Selected candidates will be intimated through e-mail only.
Course details
- Providing participants with knowledge on the latest trends in the field of artificial intelligence.
- The course will have a mix of both theory and practical learning.
- Data visualisation, machine learning techniques, classification: Logistic regression, decision trees, random forests, deep learning: CNN, RNN, reinforcement learning, and research-related challenges will be covered in this online course.
Important dates
- Last date of registration: 2 January 2021
- Selection-list intimation: 3 January 2021
- Duration of Program: 4 to 8 January 2021
In case of any query you can contact Dr. Raju Bhukya CCE In-charge & Coordinator via e-mail: raju@nitw.ac.in or reach him at 9700553922, 8332969733.
For further details and to access the official brochure, click here.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)