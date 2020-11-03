70-Yo ‘Bebe’ Sells Food on Street to Earn a Living, Diljit Dosanjh Appeals For Support

A viral video of Jalandhar’s 70-year-old Bebe ji selling food at Phagwara gate market has caught the attention of netizens, including actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

OA video of a 70-year-old woman preparing food in a makeshift kitchen by the roadside recently went viral on social media. In the video, with a serene look on her face and grit in her voice, the lady is seen rolling out parathas while she talks about how the food she prepares is reasonably priced compared to restaurants, who price their food extravagantly. Referred to as ‘Bebe Ji’, she also goes on to explain how she started working after her husband’s death to raise her children and make ends meet.

Her tiny stall is situated at Jalandhar’s Phagwara Gate market, and Bebe Ji serves rotis, parathas along with hot dal and sabzi.

Phagwara Gate kol Beth de ne Bebe Ji .. Mere Paraunthe Pakke Jadon Jalandhar Side GEYA..Tusi v Zarur Ja Ke Aeyo 🙏🏾 Rab Di Raza ch Raazi Reh Ke Hasna Kisey Kisey Nu Aunda.. 🙏🏾 RESPECT pic.twitter.com/PwkJqZ3FlC — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 1, 2020

The video was shared by Indian singer and songwriter Diljit Dosanjh and has been liked by more than 5000 people.

The video has cooked a buzz on social media with netizens lauding Bebe Ji for her dedication.

Sometimes we forget how hard life can be for someone. We should always try helping others and stay to the ground. 🙏 https://t.co/nocFfwdWsE
— Tamanbir (@tamanbir) November 2, 2020

Another user, who hails from Jalandhar also wrote that Bebe ji has been serving customers in the same location for 15 years.

Paji almost 15 years to bebe ji de pranthey khaandey haan assi bcoz i m from jalandhar and bahut lok special vi aandey ne khaan and tusi video share kiti jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi kiti tusi promote karta thanku so much diljit paji… regards kanhaiya mobile from jalandhar — kanhaiya sehgal (@KanhaiyaSehgal) November 1, 2020

Some who shared the video also expressed how the courage Bebe ji exudes is not found in everyone.

Look at the calm and patience on her face. The kind of grit she is carrying is definitely not available with everyone. Probably her good time has come through Mr. Dosanjh. Hope Jalandhar people will support her with open heart. — Kiran Kumar Madan (@kirankrmadan) November 1, 2020