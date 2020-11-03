Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
70-Yo ‘Bebe’ Sells Food on Street to Earn a Living, Diljit Dosanjh Appeals For Support

A viral video of Jalandhar’s 70-year-old Bebe ji selling food at Phagwara gate market has caught the attention of netizens, including actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

OA video of a 70-year-old woman preparing food in a makeshift kitchen by the roadside recently went viral on social media. In the video, with a serene look on her face and grit in her voice, the lady is seen rolling out parathas while she talks about how the food she prepares is reasonably priced compared to restaurants, who price their food extravagantly. Referred to as ‘Bebe Ji’, she also goes on to explain how she started working after her husband’s death to raise her children and make ends meet.

Her tiny stall is situated at Jalandhar’s Phagwara Gate market, and Bebe Ji serves rotis, parathas along with hot dal and sabzi.

The video was shared by Indian singer and songwriter Diljit Dosanjh and has been liked by more than 5000 people.

The video has cooked a buzz on social media with netizens lauding Bebe Ji for her dedication.

Another user, who hails from Jalandhar also wrote that Bebe ji has been serving customers in the same location for 15 years.

Some who shared the video also expressed how the courage Bebe ji exudes is not found in everyone.

