Engineers and scientists can now earn a salary up to Rs 1,77,500 at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Valiamala Thiruvananthapuram is accepting applications for engineers for different positions.

The online applications for the positions of scientists/engineers need to be submitted on or before November 9, 2020. The age limit for the applications is 35 years with exceptions to ex-Servicemen, departmental candidates and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (PWBDs) termed eligible per the norms of the per Government of India.

If selected, the candidates would be eligible for a salary up to Rs 1,77,500 lakh.

Things to Know About The Vacancies

– There are a total of seven vacancies to be filled by ISRO.

– Of the total vacancies, two are to be filled for the post of Scientist/Engineer Propulsion requiring a qualification of B.E/B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering + M.E/M.Tech or equivalent in Propulsion Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with Specialisation in Propulsion/ Aerospace Engineering with Specialisation in Propulsion.

– There is one vacancy for the position of Reliability/Quality management for candidates who have a degree in B.E/B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering + M.E/M.Tech or equivalent in Reliability Engineering / Quality Management.

– Besides, there are three other positions in VLSI for candidates holding an academic background in B.E/B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering + M.E/M.Tech or equivalent in VLSI & Embedded Systems.

– While, the remaining position is open for a candidate qualified in B.E/B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering + M.E/M.Tech or equivalent in Machine Design for the post of Machine Design.

– A non-refundable fee of Rs 250 will be charged by ISRO for each application.

– The LPSC will not accept applications post 2.00 pm on November 9, 2020.

– The deadline to make payments for the applications closes at 2.00 pm, November 10, 2020.

How to apply to ISRO?

Interested candidates can access the application form by clicking here. Please make sure all the details, including the educational qualification, work experience and other relevant information are filled properly.

All the field marked with (*) are mandatory for proceeding with the application. Applications from each candidate will be accepted, only once. Only online applications are accepted.

After successful registration, the applicants will be issued with an online registration number by ISRO. It is advised to note the reference number carefully, for future correspondence.

More details on the instructions on how to apply, the advertisement can be found here.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)