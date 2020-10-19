4 IITs Offer Online Certificate Course on Computing to Students at Just Rs 1000

There are only 1500 seats available in this 13-week online course on high performance computing and artificial intelligence by four IITs. Find out the fees and how to apply before registartion ends.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa, Kharagpur, Madras and Palakkad are organising a 13-week course on ‘High-Performance Computing’, which is open to all.

Scheduled to start in November 2020, the programme will run through until February 2021.

Things to know

The course is open to anyone who has an interest in the subject.

For students from any institution, the course is priced at Rs 1000. For others, it costs Rs 4000.

The course will go on for three months, beginning in November 2020.

At the end of the course, an online examination will be conducted, and those who top the same will receive books as their prize.

Others who do well will receive a certificate with grades while others will be given a participation certificate.

Online classes will be held from 5.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Each class will consist of a one hour lecture, followed by half an hour of question and answer.

While the course is open for all, it would be most suited for those pursuing their PhD, students pursuing their third of final year undergraduate course in science or engineering, Masters in any science or engineering stream or non-students who have some knowledge on programming in ‘C’ or ‘Fortan’ and those working with Linux.

A total of 1500 seats are available, post which the registrations will end.

One must maintain a minimum of 60 per cent attendance to be able to appear for the examination.

Click here to access the entire schedule for the course.

What will you learn?

Some of the topics that will be covered are basic concepts: cores, nodes, threads, processes, performance measurement in sequential programs, cache, the principle of locality, shared memory, distributed memory, communication, measuring performance via communication volume and bandwidth, and so on.

Click here to get more details on what the course entails.

How to apply?

Students who are applying need to keep a scanned copy of their ID card handy.

Registration will go through only upon the payment of the course fee.

Once registered, a UTR number will be shared, make note of the same for all future correspondences.

Click here to register.

Important dates

Registration period – 16 October to 25 October 2020

The course begins – 9 November 2020

The course ends – February 2021

In case of any query, you can reach out to the organisers at hpcshiksha-support@iitgoa.ac.in

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)