Mumbai to Bengaluru: 10+ Places Home-Delivering Delicious Bhog This Durga Puja

Sad about missing the Durga Puja bhog during the ongoing pandemic? These home delivery services will bring scrumptious bhog delicacies to your doorstep this year!

Durga Pujo is here and probably for the first time in many decades (or centuries), devotees will not be able to experience the fervour of the five-day festival amid the sound of conch shells and piping hot food.

Owing to the pandemic, organisers of Durga Pujo across India have scaled down the celebrations, by either restricting entries or completely going digital. In this ‘new normal’, committees are organising virtual cultural activities, live streaming of pujas and other customary rituals.

But what about Bhog?

Bhog, a scrumptious home-made Bengali cuisine, is a beloved part of the celebrations. The prasad, that comprises everything from mutton chops to ghugnis (peas are cooked with gravy), is offered to Goddess Durga on all the five days.

The lavish bhog made on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami is traditionally served in pandals for free. Devotees get a variety of delicacies straight from any quintessential Bengali home. It includes khichuri, beguni, chatni, mishti doi, loochi, begun bhaja, badha kopi, rasogolla, aloo bhaja, etc.

Naturally, this year there was a lot of concern how one would get some Bhog.

Worry not, you can still have these mouth-watering dishes delivered right at your doorstep. We have curated a list of 10 places across India that you can order bhog from this Durga Pujo.

Kolkata

Dev Datta, an engineer, has developed an app called Yotto.in to help the needy during lockdown by delivering essential items. Anticipating people’s desire to have bhog, he has tied up with 20 pujo committees for doorstep deliveries across the city.

“We already have 20 prominent pujo committees on board, and more are likely to join. You can order bhog from one of these pujas that’s nearest to your house. All you will need to pay is a Rs 25 delivery charge,” Dev told The Hindu.

Click here to know more about the app.

If you live in North-Central-South Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, pre-order by October 19 from Ranny Rock Baji. Call or Whatsapp +91 8910976554. Click here to check their 4-day menu

Lucknow

The Manav Adarsh Sewa Samiti in the Charbhag area of the city is offering a home delivery option to all its devotees on Maha Navami (October 25). All one has to do is fill a google form.

The Samiti will be providing two boxes priced at Rs 301 and Rs 501. The boxes will contain khichdi, chachari and kheer. The money received through home deliveries will go to a charity.

So peeps in Lucknow here’s your chance to gorge on bhog specials while doing a noble deed.

To know more click here

Delhi

For people living in a 2-km radius from CR Park’s Kali Mandir, click here to order 5-base container bhog. For each day (from October 22-25), the organisers have prepared different food items. Like on 22, the park will offer khichuri, labra, chutney and payesh. On Navami, expect cholar dal, dhokar daha, pulao, chutney and payesh. Each tiffin is priced at Rs 1,500.

In and Around Mumbai

Shibanie Bose has a 3-day bhog menu and Mumbaikars can order from her. Priced between Rs 700 and Rs 1000, her delicacies include chorchini, payesh, pulao, chicken tikka biryani and more. Click here to order by 19 October.

The Bong Street in and around Navi Mumbai is giving doorstep delivery on orders of Rs. 500. You can get an additional discount of 5 per cent if ordered in bulk. The menu is only for pre-booking. They will deliver in areas including Airoli, Rabale, Ghansoli, Koparkhairne, Vashi, Sanpada, Juinagar, Nerul, Seewoods, Belapur and Thane west.

Pre-order at: 9867426202/8340540974

Bengaluru

Esplanade in Indiranagar is taking orders on a pre-booking basis for takeaways To book your seat or place an order for a takeaway call on 080-40927878. Two thalis are priced at Rs 1325 for Saptami and Ashtami. Their delectable menu includes doi pona, loochi, kasha mangsho, panchforon murgi, shorshe pabda and much more.

Petuk Puraan is offering both, veg and non-veg thali with dishes pur bhora beguni, aam kashundi paneer, mutton kosha and more from 22-25 October. Avail a 10 per cent discount on bulk orders (minimum 10 people).

Bhooka Bongs, run by Srimoyee Ray Banerjee and Ratna Ray are taking orders for Saptami, Ashtami and Navami. Click here to order

Hyderabad

Marigold hotel’s bhog package consists of khichdi, dalna, begun bhaja, toks (Bengali bittersweet dips) and a ilish (hilsa) selection. They will also offer Bengali sweets, like nolen gurer payesh and rosogolla.

Pune

People living in and around Hadapsar area of Pune can order in advance from Pujor Hesel. At Rs 290 per plate, they are offering bhog menu on:

Saptami: Long grain rice, aloo bhaja, dal, chikcen kosha, paneer navratna and papad

Ashtami: Khichuri, beguni, labra, aloo pholkopir torkari, chutney, papad and payesh

Navmir: Puloa, fish chop, chicken dakbangla, chutney and papad.

For bookings call at 9820422784/8080445406

Pan India

JustMyRoots is delivering bhog across India at Rs 351. You can order via Whatsapp on 9831644600/7042059800. You can also order it by downloading their app ‘Justmyroots’

