After ‘Baba ka Dhaba’, Twitter is Bringing Smiles to a Small Eatery in Kerala

After ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi received immense support, many are sharing videos of local businesses. Here is one from Kerala.

After ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar received immense support from Netizens, many are sharing videos of local businesses around them. Here is one such video of an old lady named Parvathyamma who runs a local eatery in Karimba near Mannarkkad in Kerala.

She says that she serves unlimited meals for Rs 50, and uses the money she earns to feed her family. In the video, Parvathyamma explains the dishes she will serve and requests people to visit the premises to try it out themselves.

The video was shared with the caption:‘Kerala Story: This old lady runs a Dhaba in order to feed her family. She doesn’t have customers and struggles to earn. It is the delicious Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad. After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman. #BabaKaDhaba.’

(Please note: The Better India cannot verify if the lady is facing any struggles and neither has she requested any donations. )

Kerala Story : This old lady runs a Dhaba in order to feed her family. She doesnt have customers struggles to earn. It's resilient and delicious Parvathyamma's eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad.After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman. #BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/DL3n4VddA8 — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) October 10, 2020

After watching the video, netizens started to tag those living near that area requesting them to eat at her restaurant.

Another user commented saying that he visited the premises in Kerala for an Onam Sadhya and said that Parvathyamma is a lovely person and treated them like she was their mother. The user even tagged a video along with his comment to share his experience.

I had been her..she is like a mother to all and very lovely person. And the food is so cheap I was so shocked. I had my onam Sandhya from here for like 50 bucks.. I had shared my experience in this video https://t.co/BrxJCbXBqW — oru aana katha (@AanaOru) October 12, 2020