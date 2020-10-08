24 Universities Declared Fake by UGC: How To Check If Your Institution is Approved

Of the 24 Universities declared fake by UGC, a majority are in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

As on 7 October 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a notification, in which it deemed 24 Universities across the country as ‘Fake Universities’.

“Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said, in a statement to PTI.

UGC is considered as the ultimate authority of University education in India and is a constitutional body that came into being in 1956. The UGC regularly conducts checks to ensure that the quality of education in all its approved universities is as per standards.

As per Section 23 of the UGC Act, the use of the term ‘University’ is prohibited from being used, unless explicitly established as one as per Section 3 of the UGC Act.

The notification issued on 7 October, deems the following Universities as fake.

Uttar Pradesh

1. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

2. Mahila Gram Vidyapith, Allahabad

3. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad

4. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

5. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh

6. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura

7. Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Noida

8. Pratapgarh and Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida.

Delhi

9. Commercial University Ltd

10. United Nations University

11. Vocational University

12. ADR Centric Juridicial University

13. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

14. Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment

15. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

West Bengal

16. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

17. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Odisha

18. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

19. North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology.

Puducherry

20. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Puducherry

Andhra Pradesh

21. Christ New Testament Deemed University, Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

22. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Kerala

23. St John’s University, Kerala

Karnataka

24. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Karnataka.

How can you safeguard yourself?

Before seeking admission, you must check the list of ‘Fake Universities’ and valid Universities on the UGC website. This list is updated from time to time. Do note that a degree awarded by a Fake University is not valid whether or not the name of the University is on the UGC website. Unfortunately for students already enrolled in a fake university, there is little or no respite.

The Better India, at the time of publishing this article did try and reach out to two of the Universities mentioned above and were told that they are in consultation with their legal team to find a way forward.

However, neither of them was willing to make a statement on record.

To understand how Universities are classified and what students should keep in mind while applying, click here to read more.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)