Applications are being invited by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Centre in Ahmedabad- Space Applications Centre (SAC) to fill fifty-five vacancies.
Online applications need to be sent in by 15 October 2020. These are for various positions, which include – Scientist/Engineer, Technical Assistant, and Technician B.
If selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of up to Rs 2,08,700.
Things To Know About ISRO Vacancies
- There are a total of 55 positions to be filled.
- Of these vacancies, 21 are for Scientist/Engineer vacancies for which candidates with a Ph.D. in fields related to Electronics, MSc in Physics, ME or MTech in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering, and Electrical Engineering and related fields can apply.
- Besides this, there are six Technical Assistant vacancies for which candidates with a first-class diploma in engineering from a recognised Institution, Board, or University in Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering can apply.
- There are twenty-eight Technician B vacancies for which candidates with a Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) as well as ITI, NTC, or NAC in Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanical, and Chemical trades can apply.
- There is no application fee for any post.
- No application form will be accepted post 5.00 pm on 15 October 2020.
How to apply?
- Applicants need to click here to access the application form.
- Ensure that you enter all the relevant data. You will be asked for personal, educational, work experience, and other information.
- All the fields marked with an asterisk (*) are to be mandatorily filled out.
- All applications will be accepted only online and one candidate can submit an application form only once.
- Upon submission of the application form, candidates will be given a 14 digit Online Registration Number, which needs to be used for all future communication.
For any further details, you can click here to access the official notification.
