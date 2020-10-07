ISRO recruitment 2020 is being conducted at the Space Applications Centre for 55 vacancies. Engineers and technicians can apply.

Applications are being invited by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Centre in Ahmedabad- Space Applications Centre (SAC) to fill fifty-five vacancies.

Online applications need to be sent in by 15 October 2020. These are for various positions, which include – Scientist/Engineer, Technical Assistant, and Technician B.

If selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of up to Rs 2,08,700.

Things To Know About ISRO Vacancies

There are a total of 55 positions to be filled.

Of these vacancies, 21 are for Scientist/Engineer vacancies for which candidates with a Ph.D. in fields related to Electronics, MSc in Physics, ME or MTech in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering, and Electrical Engineering and related fields can apply.

Besides this, there are six Technical Assistant vacancies for which candidates with a first-class diploma in engineering from a recognised Institution, Board, or University in Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering can apply.

There are twenty-eight Technician B vacancies for which candidates with a Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) as well as ITI, NTC, or NAC in Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanical, and Chemical trades can apply.

There is no application fee for any post.

No application form will be accepted post 5.00 pm on 15 October 2020.

How to apply?

Applicants need to click here to access the application form.

Ensure that you enter all the relevant data. You will be asked for personal, educational, work experience, and other information.

All the fields marked with an asterisk (*) are to be mandatorily filled out.

All applications will be accepted only online and one candidate can submit an application form only once.

Upon submission of the application form, candidates will be given a 14 digit Online Registration Number, which needs to be used for all future communication.

For any further details, you can click here to access the official notification.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)