IIT Roorkee Offers Online Python Data Science Course You Can Finish in Two Weeks

IIT Roorkee is offering the online course on the foundations of Python scripting. There are 60 vacancies and applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.

IIT Roorkee is offering an online course in data science to those interested in learning the foundations of Python scripting and its principles. The course aims to boost your career prospects through innovative and independent learning which includes more than 40 hours of live instructor-led classes and lectures from IIT Roorkee faculty. There will also be three hours of doubt clearing sessions on the weekend.

There are currently 60 seats available and IIT Roorkee will conduct the course over 14 days from 28th October to 10th November. The applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.

What does the course cover?

Apart from teaching the foundation of Python scripting, IIT Roorkee aims at providing learners with knowledge in the design and implementation of real-world inspired machine learning and deep learning algorithms applications.

Here are the focus areas of the course:

Introduction to packages in Python

Numpy, Pandas, and EDA

Supervised and unsupervised learning

Linear Regression and Logistic Regression

Clustering, and K-means

NLP (Natural Language Processing)

Image processing with MLP (Multi-layer perceptron)

Projects and assignments

Applicants will also be given project work with real-life problems such as handwritten optical image recognition and exploratory analysis on COVID-19. While no experience is required to take the course, a fundamental knowledge of any programming language would be beneficial, says IIT Roorkee.

How to apply?

Online method:

Step 1: Visit this link

Step 2: Enter a valid email address and fill in the necessary information

Step 3: At the end of the application form make the payment of Rs 8000 at the provided link

Before making the payment, you can read about the process in detail here.

Offline method:

Step 1: Download the form here.

Step 2: Draw a demand draft in favour of “Dean SRIC IIT Roorkee”.

Step 3: The DD along with the application form must be posted to Mr Prateek Sharma, EICT Academy, ECE Department, IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand 247667.

To know more, read the offline application process here.

After completion of the course candidates will receive career guidance sessions from industry experts and receive certificates from IIT Roorkee.

If there are any queries, refer to the official website or the official advertisement.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)