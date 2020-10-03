This residential programme for UPSC CSE 2021 aspirants will close registrations on 20 October 2020.

If you are a Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2021 aspirant then here’s some news for you.

The Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has invited applications for their free residential coaching programme for the UPSC CSE 2021 batch.

Things to know about UPSC CSE coaching

In order for aspirants to be eligible for this free UPSC CSE 2021 coaching, one should have cleared the written examination and interview round conducted by the institute.

Applications for this open on 30 September 2020 and will close on 20 October 2020.

Aspirants will be required to pay Rs 200 as registration fee.

If eligible, aspirants will be invited for an entrance examination on UPSC subjects.

This entrance examination will be conducted in Delhi and Kannur.

While the interview will be conducted at the Delhi campus.

Aspirants who apply for this programme must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream.

A select few aspirants will also be awarded Rs 2000 as a monthly stipend.

Entrance exam for UPSC CSE coaching

The entrance exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQ’s) on general studies and CSAT.

100 MCQ’s will be asked from the following subjects – History, Geography, Indian Economy and Polity, Constitution of India, Art and Culture, Social issues, Science and Technology, Current Affairs-National and International importance, Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, General Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

There will be a provision for negative marking in the examination.

One-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Important dates

Last date for applying – 20 October 2020

Download admit card – 26 October 2020

Date of entrance test – 31 October 2020

Date of the result – 10 November 2020

Personal interview (tentative) – Between 17 to 20 November 2020

Final result – 24 November 2020

Induction session – 1 December 2020

About the academy

Established in 2009, the main thrust of the coaching programme is to prepare candidates from the minority community along with SC/ST and women candidates to compete and secure jobs in Government and Public Sector Units, including UPSC.

Academic support and guidance along with personality development interventions are emphasised at the academy to prepare candidates to face the competition for entry into various services.

To access the brochure, you can click here.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)